With only three home games on his regular-season schedule, Roger McDonald scratched his chin this preseason and came up with a new idea for his healing community.

Thursday night, Dadeville gets one more home game: The cheerleaders will be there, the band will play, they’ll be selling Coca-Cola, said McDonald, Dadeville’s fourth-year head coach.

That’s because Dadeville hosts Lanett in what’s officially a scrimmage — which won’t go on the regular-season ledger for either team — but both teams are hoping to create the atmosphere of a real-deal game.

And for Dadeville, after being shaken spring, a taste of fall normalcy comes one week early.

“These guys work so hard, man, they deserve to play,” McDonald said. “The cheerleaders they put so much into it, and the band too.”

McDonald got up with new Lanett head coach Chip Seagle, who was glad to take the chance to get a game-like first test in his staff’s first game without former coach Clifford Story.

“You want them to have opportunities,” McDonald said of his players. “I said, ‘Let’s play. We won’t worry about win or lose on that. I just need these kids to get to play.’”

It’ll be the first time the team hits the field after a tragic shooting killed four and rocked the community in April.

Dadeville football lost one of its own, just-graduated football and track athlete Philstavious Dowdell and as football season begins, the community will be moving to a new normal. McDonald feels a responsibility to get his program as close to normal as possible despite a few holes in the schedule.

McDonald says that this one just “won’t be able to go in the win or loss column,” but that doesn’t change the weight it carries.

In the summer, after some shifting, Dadeville ended up with only eight regular-season games, with only three of them at home. Around that time, McDonald saw how hard his team was working through summer workouts, and said he knew “they don’t want to practice, work all summer, then practice and play eight games.” He wanted to add more, so that’s what Dadeville has done.

Seagle wasn’t even calling about a scrimmage when he first called McDonald. Confirming a middle school game was still on in his first week on the job, the two coaches started discussing other things and Seagle mentioned he was looking to add something to his preseason.

McDonald jumped on the chance.

After spending his last three years in the Georgia High School Association, Seagle had gotten used to having camps throughout the summer where players could be in pads and teams could essentially scrimmage multiple times over those two months.

Now back in Alabama, he’s got a locker room full of players who are tired of going against the same guys every day. He was looking for a team that wasn’t already on the schedule, and ideally one that the Panthers wouldn’t theoretically run into in the playoffs.

“I don’t like chewing my food twice, so they were perfect because it’s not too far away,” Seagle said. “We were looking for somebody that was real physical to prepare us for the more physical teams on our schedule.”

In addition to just doing a favor for a coach he’s known for years, Seagle was excited at the chance for his players to hit the field in what’s being treated as a real game, while also giving his coaches an opportunity to call plays in a live scenario.

The plan is that the first quarter will mimic a real game and from there, both coaches can make an effort to get all of their players on the field while also simulating game-like scenarios so they can prep for what’s to come in the next few weeks.

“There’s so many scenarios when you talk about 22 guys on the field and 80 snaps in a game,” Seagle said. “You surely don’t want something to happen on Friday night that you’ve never coaches because it’s going to happen, so you try to eliminate as much of that as you can.”