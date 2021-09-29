‘This date is always circled’: Auburn High alum Avery Atkins hopes to help LSU top hometown team

In the midst of his senior year at LSU, Auburn High alum Avery Atkins has accomplished quite a bit during his time with the Tigers.
Still, Atkins is looking to achieve even more — starting with another victory against his hometown team.
Atkins will be a mainstay on LSU’s special teams Saturday night when he and the Tigers host Auburn in an 8 p.m. CT showdown in Tiger Stadium. The game is always a meaningful one for Atkins, who has been a part of two LSU victories over Auburn and is hoping to grab one more before he leaves Baton Rouge.
“It's really exciting. It has been for the past three years. This date is always circled when the schedule is released,” Atkins said. “It's exciting to have them coming to Death Valley, 8 p.m. It's going to be really loud. There's going to be a lot of crazy fans. It's exciting. I'm ready to get the game going.”
Atkins has been an important part of LSU’s team since taking over kickoff duties in 2018, and in that time he’s made his presence felt outside of kicking the football. His efforts have been well-rewarded, as he received LSU’s Male Leadership Award in August and was one of two players selected to wear the coveted No. 18 jersey this fall.
Atkins admitted he never expected to receive an award like that or to be given No. 18 after coming to LSU as a special-teams walk-on back in 2018. He credited former LSU long snapper Blake Ferguson for setting the example of how to lead, and he emphasized how honored he was to wear the special number along with Damone Clark this season.
Atkins added a lot to his plate this offseason by taking over punting duties along with stepping up as kicker Cade York’s new holder. Atkins said adding more responsibilities required a lot of work, explaining that every day he knew there was something he had to get better at in one of those areas.
Atkins’ work is paying off so far.
Through four games, Atkins is averaging 40.6 yards per punt and has hit touchbacks on 20 of his 24 kickoffs. York and Atkins seem to be on the same page, as York is a perfect 4-for-4 on field goals and 17-for-17 on extra points this year.
While Atkins is aiming to add about 10 more yards to his punts going forward, LSU head coach Ed Orgeron had nothing but praise for the senior on Wednesday.
“Before we had Avery, we had problems with the kickoffs and the kickoff team. Avery has solved those problems. Now he's our punter. He's not only that, but he's a great young man,” Orgeron said. “He's a great student. He's getting his graduate degree. He's going to be very successful in life. [He's] a team leader and an outstanding young man.”
Atkins spoke about how LSU has responded well after its Week 1 loss to UCLA, saying the team took the defeat as fuel to keep going. He pointed to Orgeron’s message about climbing the ladder every day and taking the next step; in Atkins’ estimation, the Tigers’ three straight wins stand as three positive steps in the right direction.
Atkins is hopeful LSU manages to take another step forward on Saturday night.
The senior is sure to have a busy night against Auburn, and he’s hopeful to get bragging rights over his friends back home one last time.
“[Beating Auburn] would mean a lot,” Atkins said. “This will be my last time playing Auburn, so going out on the positive side in the win column, it would mean a lot for me.”