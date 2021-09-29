‘This date is always circled’: Auburn High alum Avery Atkins hopes to help LSU top hometown team

Atkins admitted he never expected to receive an award like that or to be given No. 18 after coming to LSU as a special-teams walk-on back in 2018. He credited former LSU long snapper Blake Ferguson for setting the example of how to lead, and he emphasized how honored he was to wear the special number along with Damone Clark this season.

Atkins added a lot to his plate this offseason by taking over punting duties along with stepping up as kicker Cade York’s new holder. Atkins said adding more responsibilities required a lot of work, explaining that every day he knew there was something he had to get better at in one of those areas.

Atkins’ work is paying off so far.

Through four games, Atkins is averaging 40.6 yards per punt and has hit touchbacks on 20 of his 24 kickoffs. York and Atkins seem to be on the same page, as York is a perfect 4-for-4 on field goals and 17-for-17 on extra points this year.

While Atkins is aiming to add about 10 more yards to his punts going forward, LSU head coach Ed Orgeron had nothing but praise for the senior on Wednesday.