This is a new era of Russell County football. Will it be a winning one for the Warriors?

OFFENSE
Russell County is turning its football program over to an up-and-coming coach determined to make the Warriors a winner.
Former Pinson Valley and Central-Phenix City assistant Dillon Griggs is the Warriors’ new head coach after Mark Rose resigned last winter. Griggs, who was the offensive coordinator for a Pinson Valley squad that won the Class 6A title last December, has local ties thanks to his time as a Red Devils assistant and has brought back some familiar faces on his staff for this rebuild.
Griggs has high hopes for his first season, and it’s easy to see why given the talent on hand.
The Warriors picked up a huge transfer this offseason in former Holtville running back Drew Pickett, who was an All-State honorable mention after rushing for 1,425 yards and 11 touchdowns as a sophomore. Griggs envisions Pickett working well alongside Jabbarie Jordan as a one-two punch at running back that powers the entire offense.
Sophomore quarterback Robert Calhoun has left Griggs impressed, especially since the new coaching staff stepped in during the spring. The first-year head coach also praised the offensive line and specifically left tackle MJ Williams, who Griggs said has had an exceptional summer.
Elsewhere, Griggs pointed to tight end Devin White and wide receivers AJ Black and DJ Epps who have made good impressions during Griggs’ first offseason in charge.
Griggs plans on the offense using multiple sets and being flexible enough to operate based on what the opponent’s defense dictates.
“I said this even at Pinson [Valley] last year: we were a nickel-and-dime offense until you finally gave us the explosive play and we took it,” Griggs said. “I think we're going to be very similar to that as far as the philosophy of what we're trying to do. We can be an up-tempo offense if we want to, but at the same time I love a good 5-to-7 minute drive if you can maintain it.”
DEFENSE
The Warriors struggled defensively in the five games they played last fall, but Griggs sees plenty of players who can help Russell County make real strides on that side of the ball.
Griggs pointed to several defensive backs as players who have impressed early on, including Amerion Lawson, Jerrell Carter and Calvin Williams. He also applauded the work of defensive linemen Royal Tufono — who was named one of the top linemen at an Auburn University camp back in June — Malek Stevens and Dontrail Harris.
As for the middle of the defense, Griggs keyed in on William Valentine and Jordan Williams as two of the leading candidates at linebacker.
When considering the whole defense, Griggs knows there’s more progress to make, but he has liked what he’s seen at the various 7-on-7s and OTAs the Warriors have participated in as they prepare to make some noise this fall.
“We're young in some spots, but I've been really impressed,” Griggs said. “The defense has been flying around.”