Thomas scores 51 combined in two nights to lead Loachapoka girls to back-to-back wins
GIRLS BASKETBALL

Thomas scores 51 combined in two nights to lead Loachapoka girls to back-to-back wins

Loachapoka logo (copy)

The Loachapoka girls basketball team won two games in two days, first topping Smiths Station on Monday before beating Beulah on Tuesday.

The Indians bested Beulah 54-25 with Jasmyn Thomas leading all scorers with 27 points. A’Myah Burks added a double-double with 13 points and 10 rebounds. Taylah Murph finished with nine points, five rebounds and three steals.

That performance followed Loachapoka’s 55-22 win over Smiths Station on Monday. Thomas led all scorers again in that game with 24 points.

Murph added 18 points with five rebounds while Burks chipped in another eight points.

Loachapoka next plays in a Thanksgiving week tournament at Montgomery Academy. The Indians open play on Nov. 22 against Jeff Davis at 1 p.m. in Montgomery.

