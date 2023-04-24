Teammates to helped lead the Springwood boys basketball team to the state semifinals in the AISA’s Class AAA, junior Daniel Westbrook and sophomore Micah Thomas were added to the Opelika-Auburn News all-area team on Monday as honorable mention members.

Westbrook and Thomas join Springwood’s Eli Westbrook who was named second-team all-area when the team was released Sunday.

Springwood girls junior EJ Matthews also earned an honorable mention nod Monday, joining teammate Tori Patillo, who was named first-team all-area upon the release of the girls all-area team Saturday.

On the boys side, Westbrook, a 6-foot-1 guard, averaged 13.1 points per game and 7.0 rebounds per game for the Wildcats. Springwood made it to the Final Four in Class AAA, ultimately falling to Macon East 53-26 in the state semifinals. Thomas, a 5-foo-10 transfer from Auburn High, averaged 12.4 points per game and was named to the Region 1 all-tournament team in the postseason.

The Springwood girls made it to the AISA Class AAA Elite Eight, falling to Fort Dale in the state quarterfinals. Matthews, a 5-foot-10 guard, averaged 13.1 points per game and 8.0 rebounds per game for Springwood, while serving as a team captain.

Westbrook, Thomas and Matthews were originally left off the all-area team’s honorable mention list due to an error. The Opelika-Auburn News regrets the error.