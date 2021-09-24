Three local alums now at Georgia State set for own version of homecoming against Auburn

On Saturday, Auburn football will host Georgia State for the Tigers’ 2021 homecoming game.
Saturday’s game will also be something of a homecoming for three Panthers.
Georgia State second-year players Terrell Gordon and Mason Cook along with true freshman Jordan Jones will be back in East Alabama after Gordon and Cook made their names at Central-Phenix City and Jones starred at Smiths Station.
While Gordon and Cook are still establishing themselves as contributors the Panthers can count on, they’ll surely embrace the chance to play in front of fans who saw them make plays every Friday night.
“Both those guys are really good football players,” Georgia State head coach Shawn Elliott said of Gordon and Cook. “You know, Mason Cook's probably our sixth guy in at the offensive line rotation, and he's doing a marvelous job. Gordon, he's a defensive player all the way. He loves to run and hit. He's physical and he's aggressive. Really pleased to see it.”
Gordon and Cook joined Georgia State in its 2020 signing class, and both have worked to prove themselves at the next level.
Gordon – who started his high school career at Spencer in Columbus, Georgia before coming to Central – found playing time on special teams during his true freshman year with the Panthers. He played in nine of the Panthers’ 10 games in 2020 and ended the year with two tackles, which came against East Carolina and Troy.
Gordon began the 2021 season by recording a tackle in the season opener against Army.
Cook – who started his high school career at Shaw in Columbus before transferring to Central – took a redshirt in 2020 but still found his way on the field. Thanks to the NCAA’s redshirt rules, Cook got an early taste of playing at the collegiate level in matchups with Coastal Carolina, South Alabama and Western Kentucky.
Cook opened the season by coming off the bench to play left tackle against Army.
As for Jones, the three-star prospect has yet to make his collegiate debut for the Panthers. The inside linebacker came to Georgia State after finishing his high school career with a flourish, recording 82 tackles, nine tackles for loss and four sacks for the Panthers in 2020.
Cook and Gordon were part of an incredibly successful class at Central-Phenix City. Over the group’s four seasons with the Red Devils, the team won 47 games, captured four region titles, made it to at least the state semifinals every season and played for two Class 7A state titles.
Cook and Gordon were juniors when Central went 14-0 in 2018 – the team’s first perfect season since 1944 – and ended the year as state champions for the first time in 25 years.
When discussing the two Red Devils, Elliott pointed to Central’s culture as something that helped the duo get to where they are today.
“You can see that they came from a very good football program,” Elliott said. “When I say they love the football there, it's very evident and it's important. When you recruit guys like that from areas just like they're from, it's easy to have them come in as freshmen and produce for you because it's not just football three or four days a week; it's seven days a week, 365 days a year. And I like that about guys."