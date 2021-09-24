Three local alums now at Georgia State set for own version of homecoming against Auburn

Gordon began the 2021 season by recording a tackle in the season opener against Army.

Cook – who started his high school career at Shaw in Columbus before transferring to Central – took a redshirt in 2020 but still found his way on the field. Thanks to the NCAA’s redshirt rules, Cook got an early taste of playing at the collegiate level in matchups with Coastal Carolina, South Alabama and Western Kentucky.

Cook opened the season by coming off the bench to play left tackle against Army.

As for Jones, the three-star prospect has yet to make his collegiate debut for the Panthers. The inside linebacker came to Georgia State after finishing his high school career with a flourish, recording 82 tackles, nine tackles for loss and four sacks for the Panthers in 2020.

Cook and Gordon were part of an incredibly successful class at Central-Phenix City. Over the group’s four seasons with the Red Devils, the team won 47 games, captured four region titles, made it to at least the state semifinals every season and played for two Class 7A state titles.

Cook and Gordon were juniors when Central went 14-0 in 2018 – the team’s first perfect season since 1944 – and ended the year as state champions for the first time in 25 years.