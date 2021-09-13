Three local teams ascend in Prep Power Poll after big victories

With region play in full swing, several area teams took advantage in their pursuit of some much-needed victories this week.

Local teams went 9-9 this week with the only split occurring between Russell County and Valley. Only one area team – Loachapoka – had a bye week this week.

LaFayette dropped out of this week’s poll after a 50-25 loss to B.B. Comer. Dadeville returned to the rankings after a 46-6 victory over Pike County.

Friday’s action led to more changes in this week’s O-A News Prep Power Poll.

The Prep Power Poll is voted on by O-A News staff and ranks teams relative to their strength in their respective classifications.

Here’s a look at where the local squads stand entering Week 5:

1. Auburn High (4-0)

The Tigers continue to roll through the regular season, this time with a 49-13 victory over Dothan for their second region win of 2021. Auburn quarterback Clyde Pittman rose to the occasion against the Wolves, completing 11-of-13 passes for 198 yards and four touchdowns in the victory. Auburn plays at Jeff Davis this week.

2. Chambers Academy (4-0)