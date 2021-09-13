Three local teams ascend in Prep Power Poll after big victories

With region play in full swing, several area teams took advantage in their pursuit of some much-needed victories this week.
Local teams went 9-9 this week with the only split occurring between Russell County and Valley. Only one area team – Loachapoka – had a bye week this week.
LaFayette dropped out of this week’s poll after a 50-25 loss to B.B. Comer. Dadeville returned to the rankings after a 46-6 victory over Pike County.
Friday’s action led to more changes in this week’s O-A News Prep Power Poll.
The Prep Power Poll is voted on by O-A News staff and ranks teams relative to their strength in their respective classifications.
Here’s a look at where the local squads stand entering Week 5:
1. Auburn High (4-0)
The Tigers continue to roll through the regular season, this time with a 49-13 victory over Dothan for their second region win of 2021. Auburn quarterback Clyde Pittman rose to the occasion against the Wolves, completing 11-of-13 passes for 198 yards and four touchdowns in the victory. Auburn plays at Jeff Davis this week.
2. Chambers Academy (4-0)
The Rebels took care of business once again with a 40-6 victory over Abbeville Christian. The Chambers offense has had no problem scoring under new quarterback Jo Jo Hendrix, and through three games the team is averaging just over 43 points per game. Chambers plays at Valiant Cross this week.
3. Central-Phenix City (4-0)
Central made short work of yet another opponent on a Friday night, this time handing Jeff Davis a 52-6 defeat. Quarterback Caleb Nix put together a strong performance once again and threw for 183 yards and three touchdowns in the win. The Red Devils play at Enterprise this week.
4. Lanett (3-1)
Lanett got back to its winning ways Friday with a 54-21 road victory over Fayetteville. Panthers running back D’Quez Madden showed out yet again, this time taking 13 carries for 254 yards and three touchdowns. Lanett hosts rival LaFayette on Friday.
5. Opelika (2-2)
The Opelika defense flexed its muscles Friday by forcing eight turnovers in a 21-0 victory over Eufaula. Opelika defensive back Jamaroun Satterwhite came up clutch against the Tigers by intercepting one pass and recovering a pair of fumbles. The Bulldogs play at Carver-Montgomery on Thursday.
6. Glenwood (2-2)
The Gators bounced back well after last week’s upset loss to Lee-Scott by handing Valiant Cross a 26-6 defeat. Do-it-all athlete AJ Harris and Glenwood have been able to score at will throughout the fall and are averaging 31.5 points through four games. The Gators play at Springwood on Thursday.
7. Loachapoka (2-0)
Loachapoka had a bye week this week. Cornerback Jacorious Hart and the Indians are back in action Friday when they host Maplesville.
8. Notasulga (4-0)
The Blue Devils blew through Barbour County on Friday in a 73-0 victory. The game featured an especially strong showing by the Notasulga defense, which scored five touchdowns on the night. Notasulga plays at Billingsley on Friday.
9. Dadeville (2-1)
Dadeville gave Pike County some much-desired payback by handing down a 46-6 beating Friday. Jaheem Brown, Daquan Doss and Lane Smith all scored rushing touchdowns for the Tigers. Dadeville plays at Childersburg on Friday.
10. Tallassee (1-2)
The Tigers suffered another close loss Friday, this time in a 35-33 defeat by Sylacauga. Tallassee running back Jalyn Daniels had a strong showing once again by taking 34 carries for 239 yards and three touchdowns. The Tigers look to get back on track when they host Elmore County on Friday.