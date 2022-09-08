Thursday high school football guide: Beauregard hosts Tallassee, games moved for weather

Rescheduling during the course of the week saw many area teams moving games up to Thursday to avoid the Friday forecast. Here's a look at every high school football game for area teams set for Thursday, Sept. 8:

THURSDAY

REGION 4-5A

Tallassee at Beauregard

Records: Tallassee 2-1 (0-1); Beauregard 3-0 (1-0)

Last week: Central-Clay County defeated Tallassee 21-6; Beauregard defeated Valley 31-14

Series: Tallassee leads 17-13

Last meeting: Tallassee won 35-7 in 2021

Tallassee radio: WTLS (1300 AM)

Beauregard radio: WTGZ (95.9 FM)

Outlook: The Hornets are off to an undefeated start and flying high after a big-time region road win at Valley last Friday. Tallassee, though, looks to bounce back and prove that it’s every bit the playoff contender it has been in recent seasons. Beauregard quarterback AJ Wallace duels with Tallassee quarterback Tyler Ellis.

Valley at Sylacauga

Records: Valley 1-2 overall (0-1 region); Sylacauga 0-3 (0-1)

Last week: Beauregard defeated Valley 31-14; Elmore County defeated Sylacauga 48-21

Series: Valley leads 10-3

Last meeting: Sylacauga won 49-34 in 2017

Valley radio: WCJM (100.9 FM)

Outlook: Cam Dooley and the Rams look to bounce back on the road at Sylacauga. The Rams have had the advantage of normal operations this week: While most of the games this week taking place on Thursday were moved to Thursday late due to inclement weather, Valley entered the week knowing it would be playing on Thursday.

REGION 4-3A

Walter Wellborn at Beulah

Records: Walter Wellborn 1-1 (0-0); Beulah 0-3 (0-1)

Last week: Walter Wellborn did not play; Saks defeated Beulah 48-6

Series: Walter Wellborn leads 2-0

Last meeting: Walter Wellborn won 55-14 in 2011

Outlook: After a week off, Walter Wellborn looks to earn a win in its first region game. Beulah still seeks its first win in the league. With seven teams in the region, games like this could go a long way in decided who can get one of the region’s four playoff spots.

REGION 3-2A

Highland Home at Lanett

Special kickoff time: 6 p.m. Central

Records: Highland Home 3-0 (1-0); Lanett 2-1 (1-0)

Last week: Highland Home defeated Goshen 42-14; Lanett defeated Horseshoe Bend 39-6

Series: Lanett leads 3-2

Last meeting: Highland Home won 15-14 in 2021

Lanett radio: WRLA (1490 AM)

Outlook: It’s a revenge match for Lanett against Highland Home, the team that bounced the Panthers in the third round of the Class 2A playoffs last year. Both teams were in separate regions last season before being moved together in realignment. Lanett’s region-game winning streak is also on high alert: Lanett has won 34 consecutive region games going back to 2016, and it may be in bigger jeopardy than it’s ever been before, with Lanett playing a team it lost to just 10 months or so ago. That game didn’t break the streak though since it was the playoffs and the two weren’t in the same region at the time.

LaFayette at Barbour County

Records: LaFayette 0-3 (0-1); Barbour County 0-3 (0-1)

Last week: Reeltown defeated LaFayette 41-0; Luverne defeated Barbour County 75-0

Series: LaFayette leads 4-0

Last meeting: LaFayette won 44-12 in 2005

Outlook: The Bulldogs have a strong chance at picking up their first win of the season, but they’ll have to travel to do it in a road game. LaFayette has won every game played between the programs, but the last meeting was back in 2005.

REGION 4-1A

Central-Hayneville at Loachapoka

Records: Loachapoka 3-0 (1-0); Central-Hayneville 0-2 (0-1)

Last week: Loachapoka defeated Verbena 14-0; Maplesville defeated Central-Hayneville 24-8

Series: First meeting

Outlook: Loachapoka’s defense has been sensational this year, led by Auburn commit at corner JC Hart. Loachapoka has allowed just 12 points so far this season, good for an average of only 4.0 points allowed per game this season. They shut out Verbena last week. After this one, the Indians gear up for the Battle of Highway 14 — the big rivalry game with Notasulga.

AISA REGION 1-AAA

Lee-Scott Academy at Morgan Academy

Special kickoff time: 6:30 p.m. Central

Records: Lee-Scott 2-0 (1-0); Morgan Academy 1-1 (1-0)

Last week: Lee-Scott defeated Monroe Academy 45-0; Morgan Academy defeated Valiant Cross Academy 20-0

Series: Morgan Academy leads 16-10

Last meeting: Lee-Scott won 31-17 in 2021

Lee-Scott radio: WQNR (99.9 FM)

Outlook: The Warriors are off to a hot start and look to make it 3-0 on the road. The Lee-Scott defense has not allowed a point yet this season. After a 33-0 win against Chambers Academy, the Warriors put together a 45-0 shutout at Monroe Academy last week. After one more road game, Lee-Scott finally plays its home opener next week, and it’s a big one — against rival Glenwood.

Bessemer Academy at Glenwood

Records: Bessemer Academy 0-2 (0-1); Glenwood 1-2 (1-0)

Last week: Autauga Academy defeated Bessemer Academy 28-0; Glenwood defeated Fort Dale Academy 40-21

Series: Bessemer Academy leads 17-12-1

Last meeting: Glenwood won 31-0 in 2021

Outlook: The Gators are 1-2 on the season, but if they choose to erase the slate, they’re still undefeated in the AISA. Glenwood opened the season against two teams from Georgia, but won its region opener convincingly last week against Fort Dale Academy. With a win, Glenwood would have some momentum going into the big showdown at Lee-Scott on Sept. 16.

NON-REGION

Crenshaw Christian at Chambers Academy

Records: Crenshaw Christian 2-0; Chambers Academy 1-2

Last week: Crenshaw Christian defeated Lakeside 43-12; Chambers Academy defeated Edgewood Academy 49-14

Series: Crenshaw Christian leads 13-11

Last meeting: Chambers Academy won 44-0 in 2021

Outlook: Chambers Academy got back on the winning side with a bounce-back win against Edgewood last week. In the AISA, there’s no sympathy for the devil: Chambers Academy coach Jason Allen pointed out that no one’s going to feel bad for Chambers Academy after a couple of blowout losses to start the season, because Chambers Academy has been blowing out teams for years. Now Chambers Academy is 1-0 in region and has until Oct. 6 to get the ship right as it seeks another region championship. Chambers Academy only plays four region games and has a long non-region run until then.

