Tilt at the top: Auburn High, Central enter showdown highly ranked

The region title runs through Phenix City.

And Friday’s epic showdown will be a top-four matchup.

It’s fitting, because Auburn High and Central-Phenix City have met each other in each of the last three years in the Class 7A semifinals — the state’s Final Four. For this one, with region championship implications, both are in the top four in the ASWA rankings.

Auburn High is No. 1 and Central is No. 4 in the Class 7A rankings in the latest set of polls released Wednesday morning.

Auburn High with a win would clinch at least a share of the region championship. Central, though, controls its own destiny as well: If the Red Devils win out to close the season, they’ll take the region title.

Auburn High is a perfect 7-0 on the season and 5-0 in Region 2-7A. Central is 6-2 on the year but has only one loss in region play at 5-1.

If Auburn High beats Central, every other team in the region would have at least two losses already, and Auburn High would only have two region games left on the schedule, clinching up at least a share. Central still has an inside track, as every other team has at least two losses, so if Central wins and both teams finish with only one region loss, Central would win the tiebreaker between the teams for the top seed out of the league in the state playoffs.

Behind them, Opelika remained at No. 9 in the Class 7A rankings — the Class 7A teams making up three of the 10 area teams ranked in the newest ASWA polls.

Area teams held firm in their placings across the board:

Undefeated Beauregard is No. 8 in the Class 5A poll.

Dadeville is likewise undefeated and likewise No. 8 in the Class 3A poll.

In Class 2A, Reeltown is No. 6 after winning five straight games.

In Class 1A, undefeated Loachapoka is No. 8.

In the AISA, Lee-Scott held firm at No. 2 in the rankings, while Chambers Academy checked in at No. 4 and Glenwood checked in at No. 6.

This week’s Alabama Sports Writers Association high school football rankings with first-place votes, win-loss record and total poll points:

CLASS 7A

Team (first-place); W-L; Pts

1. Auburn (18); 7-0; 225

2. Thompson; 6-2; 167

3. Hoover (1); 7-1; 155

4. Central-Phenix City; 6-2; 133

5. Fairhope; 6-1; 109

6. Hewitt-Trussville; 5-3; 94

7. Austin; 6-2; 67

8. Prattville; 5-2; 56

9. Opelika; 5-3; 21

10. Tuscaloosa Co.; 5-2; 18

Others receiving votes: Enterprise (4-3) 17, Florence (6-2) 12, Dothan (5-3) 6, Vestavia Hills (3-4) 2, Foley (4-3) 1.

CLASS 6A

Team (first-place); W-L; Pts

1. Saraland (12); 8-0; 202

2. Clay-Chalkville (5); 6-1; 176

3. Theodore; 7-0; 146

4. Hillcrest-Tuscaloosa (1); 8-0; 135

5. Mountain Brook; 6-1; 120

6. Hartselle (1); 8-0; 108

7. Muscle Shoals; 6-1; 63

8. Helena; 6-1; 40

9. Center Point; 7-1; 25

10. Gardendale; 5-2; 17

Others receiving votes: Carver-Montgomery (6-1) 16, Decatur (6-1) 14, Pike Road (5-2) 7, Pinson Valley (4-3) 7, Homewood (5-2) 4, Benjamin Russell (5-2) 3.

CLASS 5A

Team (first-place); W-L; Pts

1. UMS-Wright (19); 7-0; 228

2. Leeds; 7-0; 163

3. Moody; 8-0; 139

4. Pleasant Grove; 6-1; 127

5. Ramsay; 6-2; 112

6. Gulf Shores; 7-1; 101

7. Guntersville; 6-1; 64

8. Beauregard; 7-0; 60

9. Faith-Mobile; 6-1; 31

10. Arab; 7-1; 16

Others receiving votes: Charles Henderson (6-1) 15, Demopolis (7-1) 15, Fairview (6-1) 9, Eufaula (5-2) 3.

CLASS 4A

Team (first-place); W-L; Pts

1. Catholic-Montgomery (15); 8-0; 214

2. Anniston (3); 7-0; 173

3. Andalusia (1); 8-0; 162

4. Priceville; 8-0; 120

5. Handley; 7-1; 104

6. Jacksonville; 6-2; 80

7. T.R. Miller; 6-1; 60

8. Northside; 6-1; 53

9. Cherokee Co.; 6-1; 42

10. Etowah; 6-1; 34

Others receiving votes: Deshler (8-0) 24, Randolph (6-1) 7, Jackson (5-2) 3, Oneonta (6-1) 3, West Morgan (6-1) 3, American Chr. (6-2) 1.

CLASS 3A

Team (first-place); W-L; Pts

1. Mars Hill Bible (13); 7-1; 203

2. Gordo (3); 7-1; 161

3. Piedmont (1); 5-2; 150

4. Opp (1); 6-1; 133

5. Winfield; 6-1; 108

6. Houston Aca.; 7-0; 95

7. St. James; 6-2; 72

8. Dadeville (1); 6-0; 60

9. Excel; 7-0; 44

10. Randolph Co.; 7-0; 14

Others receiving votes: Fayette Co. (6-1) 12, Madison Aca. (5-2) 10, Thomasville (5-2) 6, W.S. Neal (6-1) 6, Lauderdale Co. (5-2) 3, J.B. Pennington (7-1) 2, Sylvania (5-2) 2, Pike Co. (5-2) 1, Trinity (6-2) 1.

CLASS 2A

Team (first-place); W-L; Pts

1. Fyffe (19); 7-0; 228

2. Highland Home; 8-0; 171

3. Ariton; 7-1; 151

4. Aliceville; 7-1; 129

5. Pisgah; 6-1; 103

6. Reeltown; 5-1; 88

7. B.B. Comer; 6-2; 67

8. Vincent; 7-1; 61

9. G.W. Long; 5-2; 34

10. Isabella; 6-1; 22

Others receiving votes: Southeastern-Blount (7-0) 15, Lexington (6-1) 8, Hatton (6-1) 6.

CLASS 1A

Team (first-place); W-L; Pts

1. Elba (14); 7-0; 212

2. Leroy (5); 6-0; 186

3. Linden; 6-0; 151

4. Brantley; 5-2; 119

5. Valley Head; 7-0; 104

6. Spring Garden; 7-1; 89

7. Meek; 7-0; 76

8. Loachapoka; 7-0; 60

9. Sweet Water; 4-2; 46

10. Millry; 7-1; 31

Others receiving votes: Lynn (6-1) 6, Maplesville (5-2) 2, Pickens Co. (5-3) 1.

AISA

Team (first-place); W-L; Pts

1. Patrician (15); 7-0; 215

2. Lee-Scott (3); 7-0; 180

3. Jackson Aca. (1); 8-0; 154

4. Chambers Aca.; 5-2; 122

5. Clarke Prep; 5-2; 92

6. Glenwood; 4-3; 90

7. Crenshaw Chr.; 5-2; 64

8. Macon-East; 5-2; 59

9. Lowndes Aca.; 5-2; 53

10. Morgan Aca.; 5-2; 41

Others receiving votes: Autauga Aca. (3-3) 7, Edgewood (3-4) 6.