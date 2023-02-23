The Loachapoka girls basketball team is headed to the big dance.

The Indians advanced to the state’s Final Four on Thursday with a win in the Class 1A quarterfinals on Thursday in Montgomery.

Loachapoka topped A.L. Johnson 56-55.

Loachapoka next plays Spring Garden on Feb. 27 at noon in Birmingham.

Loachapoka trailed 20-7 at the end of the first quarter, but charged back with a strong second quarter cutting the deficit to 33-32 at halftime.

Coming out of that first quarter, Loachapoka head coach Anthony Edwards saw that his team was close to shutting down so he had to rally them heading into the second. His message: “They came to win, just like you came to win. If you want it, you’ve got to take it from them.”

It worked and that shift was what made the ultimate difference in the game. Edwards challenged his team, wanting them to be in the lead once the second quarter ended. Loachapoka was down just one but that was enough to boost morale and set things up for the rest of the game.

Taylah Murph came alive, finishing with 27 points and eight rebounds. Alongside her, Jasmyn Thomas added 21 points and six rebounds.

Coming out strong in the third quarter, the Indians rallied and led 56-55 going into the final frame.

A.L. Johnson cut the Loachapoka lead down to one again in the late stages, but the Indians held on to their lead throughout the quarter and won.

Even with Murph and Thomas taking over on offense, Edwards saw a full team effort in the win.

Destiny Dennis, Mayana Chenier, Amanda Harris — “Those girls, they fought for it.” Edwards said Kaylan Dowdell, spraining her ankle early on, “cried the whole game” but played for the remainder of it despite her injury, insisting she was fine to play.

On the bus ride back from Montgomery, Edwards said he let the team get a little rowdy and all but two sang for the entire trip — Murph and Thomas slept.

The team will have a bit of a rest before they head north to wrap things up in the state tournament.

Facing off against the Indians in their Final Four game, Spring Garden comes out of the Northeast Regional with three dominant wins of over 20 points apiece during the team’s state tournament run. On the other side of the bracket, just Elba and Marion County remain.

The Loachapoka boys played Thursday as well, dropping the regional final 48-31 to Autaugaville and finishing their season at 20-13 and with a Area 7-1A title under their belt.