TO THE FINAL FOUR: Loachapoka girls punch ticket to state semifinals

Loachapoka guards Taylah Murph and Jasmyn Thomas combined for 26 points and the Loachapoka girls basketball team defeated Georgiana 39-32 on Wednesday in the Class 1A quarterfinals in Montgomery.

The Indians advance to the state semifinal with the win and will take on Skyline on Feb. 28 at 9 a.m. in Birmingham at BJCC Legacy Arena.

Murph led the Indians in scoring as she finished the game with 15 points. Thomas was not far behind as she dropped in 11 points of her own.

Teammate Amyah Burks finished with a near double-double as she finished the game with seven points and a team-leading nine rebounds.