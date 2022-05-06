TO THE SEMIS: Auburn High sweeps Bryant in Class 7A playoffs

The Auburn High baseball team is back in the Final Four.

The Tigers swept Alma Bryant in two games Friday in the state quarterfinals to punch their ticket to the semifinals.

Auburn High beat Bryant 7-1 in Game 1 Friday then won 10-0 in Game 2.

The Tigers will move on to face familiar area rival Central-Phenix City next weekend for a trip to the Class 7A state championship game.

Auburn High unloaded with a big six-run bottom of the third to pull away in the opening win over Bryant. In the second game, the teams were tied through four innings before Auburn High rolled in four runs in the top of the fifth. The Tigers followed that inning with a six-run top of the sixth to widen the margin.

Central on Thursday defeated Baker in two games to punch its ticket to the Final Four.

Auburn High, the defending state champion, moved to 29-6 on the season. The Tigers have bounced back in the postseason after losing their last two games of the regular season to Central, losing the Area 4-7A championship to the Red Devils. Central will have home-field advantage in the state semifinals by virtue of its area championship win.

Now, though, the Tigers and Red Devils play for keeps, just one round away from the state championship series.

