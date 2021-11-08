TO THE SEMIS: Smiths Station tops Wenonah, advances to state's Final Four in girls flag football

But with their season on the line, the Panthers’ defense had their claws out and delivered.

Wenonah was at midfield facing a fourth-and-short and hoping to extend the drive and its season. With the Smiths Station crowd on its feet and cheering, the ensuing Wenonah pass attempt fell incomplete.

The Panthers and their fans both roared as the defense ran off the field.

The fourth down attempt with 10:10 to go in the game was the last time that the Dragons crossed midfield as Smiths Station held on for a 14-6 win.

“They were a great offense. I mean, they were fast,” said Smiths Station’s Sabrina Fox. “I know my defense, I know we’re pretty good and I know we have it on lockdown. I have all my trust in them.”

While the defense kept the Dragons under lock and key in the second half, Smiths Station’s offense roared in the first half behind quarterback Brynn Repicky. Repicky kept the offense rolling along as the Panthers scored on their first two drives to open the game.

On the opening drive, Repicky kept the chains moving and brought Smiths Station all the way down to the 1-yard line before running it in for the first touchdown of the game. The ensuing one-point conversion was successful, and the Panthers were up 7-0.