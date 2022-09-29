Top-10 showdown: Ranked Auburn High, Opelika set for rivalry clash

Auburn High is still No. 1 going into its rivalry showdown with Opelika on Friday, and the Bulldogs are No. 9 in the newest ASWA Class 7A rankings released Wednesday.

Kickoff for the rivalry showdown is set for 7 p.m. Friday in Duck Samford Stadium. Auburn High is undefeated, entering the game a perfect 6-0. Excitement for the always hotly anticipated rivalry game boiled over a few weeks ago when Opelika defeated Central-Phenix City in overtime. Opelika enters the rivalry game 3-1 in Region 2-7A and also controls its own destiny in the race for the region championship.

Opelika has lost two games since that win against Central, first on the road to Prattville in overtime then in non-region play to Theodore, a highly ranked team in Class 6A. But the Bulldogs are still a part of the top 10 in the newest poll, and eyeing a move up with an upset win in the epic rivalry showdown.

Auburn High eked out a tight one-score game against Opelika last season, 16-14, when Opelika was still in Class 6A. Now, Opelika has moved up to Class 7A and joined the region with AHS and Central, making the rivalry game as important as its ever been as the teams jockey for postseason positioning.

Meanwhile, Central is ranked No. 5 in the newest poll. The 7A teams are three of 10 teams ranked in the latest ASWA poll.

Dadeville jumped into the Class 3A top 10 for the first time this season this week, recognized for its 5-0 start to the season. Dadeville even received one first-place vote.

In Class 5A, undefeated Beauregard is No. 9, up from No. 10 in the rankings a week prior.

Reeltown is No. 7 in Class 2A and Loachapoka is No. 9 in Class 1A. In the AISA, Lee-Scott has climbed to No. 2 in the rankings while Chambers Academy stands at No. 8 and Glenwood stands at No. 10.

This week’s Alabama Sports Writers Association high school football rankings with first-place votes, win-loss record and total poll points:

CLASS 7A

Team (first-place); W-L; Pts

1. Auburn (18); 6-0; 234

2. Fairhope (1); 5-0; 165

3. Thompson (1); 4-2; 156

4. Hoover; 5-1; 154

5. Central-Phenix City; 4-2; 111

6. Hewitt-Trussville; 4-2; 91

7. Enterprise; 3-2; 75

8. Dothan; 5-1; 71

9. Opelika; 4-2; 36

10. Tuscaloosa Co.; 4-1; 30

Others receiving votes: Austin (4-2) 6, Sparkman (4-1) 6, Prattville (3-2) 4, Vestavia Hills (2-3) 1.

CLASS 6A

Team (first-place); W-L; Pts

1. Saraland (11); 6-0; 205

2. Clay-Chalkville (7); 5-1; 176

3. Theodore; 6-0; 151

4. Hillcrest-Tuscaloosa (2); 6-0; 150

5. Mountain Brook; 5-1; 131

6. Hartselle; 6-0; 110

7. Pinson Valley; 3-2; 77

8. Muscle Shoals; 5-0; 63

9. Carver-Montgomery; 5-0; 21

10. Decatur; 5-0; 17

Others receiving votes: Gardendale (3-2) 15, Homewood (4-2) 6, Pike Road (3-2) 5, Benjamin Russell (4-1) 3, Briarwood (3-2) 3, McGill-Toolen (3-2) 3, Helena (5-1) 2, Center Point (5-1) 1, Wetumpka (5-1) 1.

CLASS 5A

Team (first-place); W-L; Pts

1. UMS-Wright (19); 5-0; 237

2. Leeds; 5-0; 165

3. Guntersville (1); 6-0; 156

4. Moody; 6-0; 131

5. Pleasant Grove; 4-1; 113

6. Ramsay; 4-2; 95

7. Gulf Shores; 5-1; 94

8. Vigor; 3-2; 44

9. Beauregard; 5-0; 43

10. Eufaula; 4-1; 20

Others receiving votes: Arab (5-1) 16, Demopolis (5-1) 8, Faith-Mobile (4-1) 6, Fairview (4-1) 5, Charles Henderson (4-1) 4, Williamson (5-1) 2, Southside-Gadsden (5-1) 1.

CLASS 4A

Team (first-place); W-L; Pts

1. Catholic-Montgomery (16); 6-0; 225

2. Handley (4); 6-0; 185

3. Andalusia; 6-0; 160

4. Anniston; 6-0; 134

5. Oneonta; 6-0; 129

6. Priceville; 6-0; 75

7. Jacksonville; 4-2; 71

8. Northside; 4-1; 49

9. Cherokee Co.; 5-1; 42

10. T.R. Miller; 4-1; 32

Others receiving votes: Deshler (6-0) 14, Etowah (4-1) 7, West Morgan (5-0) 6, Corner (5-0) 5, Orange Beach (3-1) 3, Randolph (4-1) 2, Jackson (3-2) 1.

CLASS 3A

Team (first-place); W-L; Pts

1. Mars Hill Bible (13); 5-1; 213

2. Gordo (3); 5-1; 163

3. Piedmont (2); 3-2; 156

4. Opp (1); 5-1; 135

5. Winfield; 4-1; 104

6. St. James; 4-2; 81

7. Houston Aca.; 5-0; 79

8. Mobile Chr.; 4-2; 74

9. Dadeville (1); 5-0; 42

10. Fayette Co.; 5-0; 29

Others receiving votes: Straughn (4-1) 20, Thomasville (4-1) 14, Excel (4-1) 12, Sylvania (4-1) 5, Trinity (5-1) 5, Madison Aca. (3-2) 4, Randolph Co. (5-0) 4.

CLASS 2A

Team (first-place); W-L; Pts

1. Fyffe (20); 5-0; 240

2. Highland Home; 6-0; 179

3. Ariton; 5-1; 160

4. Aliceville; 5-1; 133

5. Isabella; 5-0; 111

6. Pisgah; 4-1; 76

7. Reeltown; 3-1; 64

8. Vincent; 5-1; 45

9. B.B. Comer; 4-2; 39

10. G.W. Long; 3-2; 34

Others receiving votes: Southeastern-Blount (5-0) 21, Collinsville (4-1) 9, Lexington (4-1) 9, Luverne (4-2) 9, J.U. Blacksher (4-2) 6, Hatton (4-1) 2, Tanner (4-2) 2, West End-Walnut Grove (5-1) 1.

CLASS 1A

Team (first-place); W-L; Pts

1. Elba (15); 5-0; 225

2. Leroy (5); 4-0; 195

3. Linden; 5-0; 143

4. Sweet Water; 3-1; 124

5. Brantley; 4-2; 106

6. Valley Head; 5-0; 103

7. Spring Garden; 5-1; 79

8. Meek; 5-0; 60

9. Loachapoka; 5-0; 40

10. Pickens Co.; 4-2; 27

Others receiving votes: Georgiana (6-0) 16, Millry (5-1) 13, Lynn (4-1) 9.

AISA

Team (first-place); W-L; Pts

1. Patrician (16); 5-0; 227

2. Lee-Scott (3); 5-0; 186

3. Jackson Aca. (1); 6-0; 156

4. Autauga Aca.; 3-1; 120

5. Macon-East; 4-1; 116

6. Lowndes Aca.; 4-1; 107

7. Clarke Prep; 4-1; 77

8. Chambers Aca.; 4-2; 67

9. Crenshaw Chr.; 4-1; 47

10. Glenwood; 2-3; 35

Others receiving votes: Banks Aca. (3-2) 1, Morgan Aca. (3-2) 1.