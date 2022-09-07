Top 10 teams: Auburn High, Opelika, Central all in state rankings

A top-10 showdown heads to Bulldog Stadium this Friday, and seven area teams in total are ranked in the latest ASWA polls released Wednesday morning.

In the ASWA’s Class 7A rankings, Central-Phenix City is No. 1 while Auburn High is No. 2.

Opelika is No. 7 and hosts Central this weekend with an opportunity to shake up the state rankings. Auburn High will host Jeff Davis this Friday in region play.

In the Class 2A rankings, Lanett is ranked No. 6 after a 39-6 bounce-back win at Horseshoe Bend.

Three area private schools are ranked in the ASWA’s AISA rankings: Lee-Scott has rocketed up the rankings to No. 5 after a 2-0 start while Glenwood follows at No. 6 and Chambers Academy stands No. 10.

This week’s Alabama Sports Writers Association high school football rankings with first-place votes, win-loss record and total poll points:

CLASS 7A

1. Central-Phenix City (19) 3-0 237

2. Auburn 3-0 178

3. Fairhope (1) 3-0 145

4. Hoover 2-1 126

5. Hewitt-Trussville 2-1 123

6. Thompson 1-2 116

7. Opelika 3-0 88

8. Bob Jones 2-1 40

9. Enterprise 1-2 25

10. Tuscaloosa Co. 3-0 17

Others receiving votes: Foley (2-1) 15, Prattville (1-1) 13, Oak Mountain (2-1) 7, Dothan (2-1) 6, Smiths Station (1-2) 2, Sparkman (2-1) 2.

CLASS 6A

1. Clay-Chalkville (20) 3-0 240

2. Mountain Brook 3-0 176

3. Saraland 3-0 161

4. Hillcrest-Tuscaloosa 3-0 137

5. Theodore 3-0 105

6. Pinson Valley* 1-1 104

7. Briarwood 2-1 69

8. Gardendale 2-1 59

9. Hartselle 3-0 52

10. Spanish Fort 2-1 11

Others receiving votes: Muscle Shoals (3-0) 10, Benjamin Russell (3-0) 6, Helena (2-1) 4, Center Point (3-0) 2, Hazel Green (2-1) 2, Carver-Montgomery (2-0) 1, Oxford (2-1) 1.

*—Record includes forfeit loss (ineligible player).

CLASS 5A

1. UMS-Wright (20) 3-0 240

2. Pleasant Grove 2-0 171

3. Leeds 3-0 144

4. Gulf Shores 3-0 132

5. Guntersville 3-0 118

6. Ramsay 2-1 105

7. Moody 3-0 85

8. Vigor 2-1 63

9. Eufaula 2-0 44

10. Arab 3-0 21

Others receiving votes: Central-Clay Co. (1-1) 6, Alexandria (0-2) 3, B.C. Rain (1-1) 3, Beauregard (3-0) 2, Headland (2-1) 2, Faith-Mobile (1-1) 1.

CLASS 4A

1. Catholic-Montgomery (15) 3-0 219

2. Handley (4) 3-0 184

3. Andalusia 3-0 158

4. Northside (1) 3-0 137

5. Oneonta 3-0 115

6. Anniston 3-0 97

7. Jacksonville 2-1 80

8. Cherokee Co. 3-0 49

9. Montgomery Aca. 2-1 48

10. Orange Beach 1-0 13

Others receiving votes: Priceville (3-0) 11, Jackson (1-1) 8, Bayside Aca. (3-0) 5, Bibb Co. (2-1) 4, Deshler (3-0) 4, Etowah (2-1) 4, T.R. Miller (2-1) 2, West Morgan (3-0) 2.

CLASS 3A

1. Piedmont (15) 1-1 223

2. Mars Hill Bible (3) 2-1 168

3. St. James 2-1 136

4. Gordo (1) 2-1 121

5. Opp 2-1 109

6. Mobile Chr. 2-1 102

7. Winfield 2-1 81

8. Straughn 2-0 57

9. Alabama Chr. 1-1 36

10. Houston Aca. 2-0 20

Others receiving votes: Excel (1 first-place vote) (2-0) 18, Hillcrest-Evergreen (2-1) 16, Saks (2-1) 15, Thomasville (2-0) 12, Dadeville (2-0) 9, Fayette Co. (3-0) 6, Flomaton (1-2) 4, Phil Campbell (3-0) 4, Walter Wellborn (1-1) 2, Trinity (2-1) 1.

CLASS 2A

1. Fyffe (20) 2-0 240

2. Highland Home 3-0 179

3. G.W. Long 2-0 129

4. Clarke Co. 1-1 123

5. Ariton 2-1 121

6. Lanett 2-1 110

7. Pisgah 2-0 89

8. J.U. Blacksher 3-0 60

9. B.B. Comer 2-1 42

10. Aliceville 2-1 38

Others receiving votes: Cleveland (1-1) 3, Isabella (2-0) 3, Tanner (2-1) 2, Falkville (2-1) 1.

CLASS 1A

1. Brantley (18) 3-0 232

2. Leroy (2) 2-0 186

3. Elba 3-0 154

4. Linden 3-0 128

5. Sweet Water 1-1 103

6. Valley Head 3-0 84

7. Pickens Co. 2-1 78

8. Spring Garden 2-1 77

9. Meek 3-0 38

10. Decatur Heritage 2-1 25

Others receiving votes: Loachapoka (3-0) 10, Millry (2-1) 9, Georgiana (3-0) 7, Cedar Bluff (2-1) 5, Wadley (1-2) 3, Kinston (1-1) 1.

AISA

1. Autauga Aca. (17) 2-0 230

2. Patrician (1) 2-0 173

3. Macon-East 3-0 154

4. Jackson Aca. (1) 3-0 132

5. Lee-Scott (1) 2-0 128

6. Glenwood 1-2 113

7. Lowndes Aca. 1-1 78

8. Crenshaw Chr. 2-0 63

9. Clarke Prep 1-1 31

10. Chambers Aca. 1-2 15

Others receiving votes: Escambia Aca. (0-1) 11, Edgewood (0-2) 5, Banks Aca. (1-1) 3, Abbeville Chr. (2-1) 2, Morgan Aca. (1-1) 1, South Choctaw Aca. (1-1) 1.