Top area teams hold steady in Prep Power Poll after dramatic victories

The latest week of high school football action proved to be a productive one for the area teams.
Local teams posted an 11-7 overall record this week, with splits occurring between Lanett and LaFayette as well as Glenwood and Springwood. Smiths Station was the only team that had a bye this week.
With only one of the top 10 teams losing this week, the poll looks much the same as it did the week before.
The Prep Power Poll is voted on by O-A News staff and ranks teams relative to their strength in their respective classifications.
Here’s a look at where the local teams stand entering Week 6:
1. Auburn High (5-0)
The Tigers chalked up another W in the win column this week courtesy a dominant 40-7 victory over Jeff Davis. Auburn quarterback Clyde Pittman added to what’s already been an impressive season by throwing three first-half touchdowns in the victory. Auburn travels to Bob Jones for non-region action on Friday.
2. Chambers Academy (5-0)
The Rebels found themselves in a barn burner Friday and held off Valiant Cross in a pressure-packed 30-28 victory. Chambers Academy quarterback Jo Jo Hendrix and his squad will be back in action Friday at Pike Liberal Arts, a matchup featuring the defending AISA Class AAA and Class AA champions.
3. Central-Phenix City (5-0)
Like Chambers, Central was in a tight contest Friday night but edged out Enterprise in a 36-27 victory. The sealing score for the Red Devils was an unusual one: Enterprise tried a late onside kick to keep its hopes alive, but Central wide receiver Karmello English picked up the kick and returned it 53 yards to seal the game. The Red Devils host Opelika on Friday.
4. Lanett (4-1)
The Panthers faced unexpected adversity this week due to rain moving their game to Opelika, but they had no issue against rival LaFayette in a 44-6 victory. Lanett running back D’quez Madden added to his excellent year by rushing for 121 yards and three touchdowns in the blowout win. Lanett plays at defending Class 4A champion Handley on Friday.
5. Opelika (3-2)
The Bulldogs took care of business Thursday with a strong 28-6 victory over Carver-Montgomery. Opelika running back Kaden Cooper ran hard against Carver, taking 37 carries for 124 yards with two touchdowns. Opelika travels to Central on Friday.
6. Notasulga (5-0)
The Blue Devils handled a big region game against Billingsley with ease in a 32-6 road victory. The Notasulga defense came up huge again this week by forcing four turnovers, including a 95-yard pick six by Tyreke McCullough. The Blue Devils have a bye next week before hosting rival Loachapoka on Oct. 1.
7. Glenwood (3-2)
Glenwood showed it’s none the worse for wear after a difficult start to the year by topping Springwood 49-0 on Thursday. Cornerback AJ Harris and the Gators are off this week before facing Monroe Academy on Oct. 1.
8. Dadeville (3-1)
The Tigers avoided any kind of drama against Childersburg by taking care of business in a 33-6 victory. Dadeville quarterback Lane Smith and his squad will host non-region foe LaFayette on Friday.
9. Loachapoka (2-1)
The Indians couldn’t keep up with region foe Maplesville on Friday in a 49-0 loss. Loachapoka running back Nick Farrow and his team will look to get back on the right track Friday when they host Talladega County Central.
10. Tallassee (2-2)
The Tigers have played several games that came down to the wire this fall, but Friday’s 48-10 victory over Elmore County was not one of them. Running back Jalyn Daniels and the Tigers have a bye this week before playing at region foe Beauregard on Oct. 1.