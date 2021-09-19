Top area teams hold steady in Prep Power Poll after dramatic victories

The latest week of high school football action proved to be a productive one for the area teams.

Local teams posted an 11-7 overall record this week, with splits occurring between Lanett and LaFayette as well as Glenwood and Springwood. Smiths Station was the only team that had a bye this week.

With only one of the top 10 teams losing this week, the poll looks much the same as it did the week before.

The Prep Power Poll is voted on by O-A News staff and ranks teams relative to their strength in their respective classifications.

Here’s a look at where the local teams stand entering Week 6:

1. Auburn High (5-0)

The Tigers chalked up another W in the win column this week courtesy a dominant 40-7 victory over Jeff Davis. Auburn quarterback Clyde Pittman added to what’s already been an impressive season by throwing three first-half touchdowns in the victory. Auburn travels to Bob Jones for non-region action on Friday.

2. Chambers Academy (5-0)