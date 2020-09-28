Top five shakes up in Prep Power Poll before Auburn-Central showdown

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Consider it ‘Moving Monday’ for the top five in the Prep Power Poll, which saw a few shake-ups after a telling Friday night for area teams in non-region play.

Teams used their out-of-league games last week for a final tune-up before the stretch run of the season — and after it, the picture is that much clearer going into October’s push for the playoffs.

Impressive Glenwood stayed on top of this week’s poll after an open date, but pieces shifted below going into this Friday’s huge Class 7A showdown between Auburn High and Central-Phenix City.

Local teams went 4-2 this week in games against teams outside the coverage area, with Smiths Station, Beauregard, Loachapoka and Chambers Academy all earning victories over teams elsewhere in the state.

1. Glenwood (5-0)

Glenwood coasted into its bye week with a 61-14 win over Springwood on Sept. 18. The Gators have outscored opponents 215-74. Employing the plan of head coach Jason Gibson and powered by the legs of star running back Kye Robichaux, the Glenwood offense is averaging 43 points per game. The Gators top the latest AISA rankings from the ASWA, and will continue their charge toward the postseason on Friday at home against Monroe Academy.

2. Auburn High (6-0)