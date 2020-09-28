Top five shakes up in Prep Power Poll before Auburn-Central showdown

Consider it ‘Moving Monday’ for the top five in the Prep Power Poll, which saw a few shake-ups after a telling Friday night for area teams in non-region play.
Teams used their out-of-league games last week for a final tune-up before the stretch run of the season — and after it, the picture is that much clearer going into October’s push for the playoffs.
Impressive Glenwood stayed on top of this week’s poll after an open date, but pieces shifted below going into this Friday’s huge Class 7A showdown between Auburn High and Central-Phenix City.
Local teams went 4-2 this week in games against teams outside the coverage area, with Smiths Station, Beauregard, Loachapoka and Chambers Academy all earning victories over teams elsewhere in the state.
1. Glenwood (5-0)
Glenwood coasted into its bye week with a 61-14 win over Springwood on Sept. 18. The Gators have outscored opponents 215-74. Employing the plan of head coach Jason Gibson and powered by the legs of star running back Kye Robichaux, the Glenwood offense is averaging 43 points per game. The Gators top the latest AISA rankings from the ASWA, and will continue their charge toward the postseason on Friday at home against Monroe Academy.
2. Auburn High (6-0)
Auburn High was off last Friday, logging a win by forfeit from Bob Jones, but the Tigers moved up in part because of how impressive their 37-10 win over Opelika on Aug. 28 looks after Opelika’s tough 21-19 loss to Central last Friday. That comparison is made moot this Friday, though, when Auburn High travels to Central for a fight for first place in Region 2-7A. Defense has led the way for Auburn High this year, as the Tigers are giving up just 10.2 points per game in five games played on the field, with two shutouts recorded.
3. Central-Phenix City (4-2)
Central and Auburn High were in a tie for third in last week’s Prep Power Poll. Central’s scare from Opelika was enough to break that tie in this poll — but all the pontificating from that result will be rendered irrelevant on Friday when Central hosts Auburn High. Lanett was No. 2 in last week’s poll but dropped after its second loss of the season, and Auburn High moves up while Central holds at third. After a surprising 0-2 start to the season, Central has righted the ship with four straight wins, and remains undefeated in Region 2-7A.
4. Chambers Academy (6-0)
Chambers Academy flexed its muscle on Friday night in a battle of top-five teams, beating Pike Liberal Arts 44-25. Chambers Academy entered No. 2 and Pike Liberal Arts entered No. 4 in AISA in the ASWA rankings. Chambers Academy is off this week before returning to returning to region play Oct. 9 to take more steps toward winning the Region 1-AA championship.
5. Lanett (4-2)
Lanett is still a top team, and that much is clear despite a 6-3 overtime loss Friday to Class 4A Handley. Lanett’s defense showed its might again by holding Handley scoreless before the teams went overtime tied 0-0. No opposing offense scored on Lanett’s defense in four games in the month of September. Lanett’s only other loss this season also came in overtime to a team above Lanett’s classification. The Panthers lost to Class 6A Valley 20-14 in overtime in that one. The Panthers have proven they’ll be plenty powerful during their run for the Class 2A state title — especially after adjustments on offense after a strong non-region learning experience against Handley. Lanett hosts Vincent on Friday, back in Region 4-2A for the rest of the season.
6. Opelika (3-2)
Opelika battled admirably against Central, in a game that’s always a test for Class 6A Opelika against Class 7A Central, but one that always seems to make the Bulldogs better for it in the long run. Opelika returns to Region 2-6A play this week by hosting Russell County. Opelika remains undefeated in the region, tied for first place in the league with Lee-Montgomery. Opelika’s only two losses this season came to Class 7A powerhouses in Central in Auburn High.
7. Notasulga (4-0)
Notasulga was idle Friday, accepting a forfeit victory from Ellwood Christian. Though a second win on the Blue Devils’ ledger also came from forfeit, Notasulga has looked strong when it has gotten on the field, beating Autaugaville 35-0 on Sept. 4 and beating Billingsley 37-10 on Sept. 18. Notasulga this week faces nearby rival Loachapoka in an important battle in Region 4-1A — and an important battle for bragging rights in the area.
8. Valley (4-1)
Valley bumped up one spot from No. 9 in this week’s poll, after a 21-6 win over Sidney Lanier in Region 2-6A. Holding wins over Lanett and Beauregard on their resume and having only lost to Carver-Montgomery, the Rams now turn to a four-game stretch in region play which will determine their fate in the postseason. Valley is 2-1 in the region, in fourth now behind Opelika (3-0) and Lee-Montgomery (3-0) plus Carver-Montgomery (2-1), which holds the head-to-head result.
9. Reeltown (3-2)
Reeltown was off last Friday. The Rebels return to play in Region 4-3A this Friday when they take on Trinity on the road. Reeltown bounced back with a win over Goshen in its last game Sept. 18 after a loss to Montgomery Catholic on Sept. 11. Reeltown stands 2-1 in the region, with four region games left to play down the stretch of the season.
10. Dadeville (3-2)
Dadeville has hit a certain stride of late, following up a 28-7 win over Childersburg on Sept. 19 with a 18-7 win over LaFayette last Friday. The Tigers started 0-2 in Region 2-3A but found their footing against Childersburg and next play Goshen this Friday. A victory over winless Goshen would put the Tigers back even in the region with three league games left to play this season.
Last week’s rankings: 1. Glenwood; 2. Lanett; 3. (tie) Auburn High and Central; 5. Chambers Academy; 6. Opelika; 7. Notasulga; 8. Reeltown; 9. Valley; 10. Dadeville.
The Opelika-Auburn News Prep Power Poll ranks teams respective to their strength within their classification and division. The poll is voted on by the O-A News sports staff.
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!