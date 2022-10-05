Top of the class: Lee-Scott continues to soar in ASWA rankings

It’s history in the making on Academy Drive. And the Warriors aren’t done yet.
The undefeated Lee-Scott football team continues to soar through a season to remember — and is still flying high in the state rankings.
Lee-Scott is 6-0 on the year after a 42-0 win over Autauga Academy last Friday night. The season’s been highlighted by a convincing win over rival Glenwood at home and a big road win at Macon-East. Lee-Scott’s 4-0 in Region 1-AAA, and stands three wins away from a region championship.
Lee-Scott also stands No. 2 in the AISA in the latest ASWA rankings released Wednesday. The Warriors are the top-ranked Class AAA team: No. 1 Patrician competes in Class AA, meaning Lee-Scott is the top-ranked contender for the Class AAA state championship.
Lee-Scott is one of nine area teams ranked in the latest ASWA poll. In the AISA, Chambers Academy is ranked No. 6 and Glenwood is ranked No. 8.
For the AHSAA, undefeated Auburn High remains No. 1 in the Class 7A rankings. The Tigers are off Friday before getting prepared for their colossal showdown with Central-Phenix City—which is ranked No. 4 in the new poll.
In Class 5A, undefeated Beauregard is ranked No. 8. The Hornets are 6-0 on the season.
Dadeville is also undefeated and also ranked No. 8, in the Class 3A rankings. In Class 2A, Reeltown is ranked No. 6 and, in Class 1A, Loachapoka is ranked No. 8.
This week’s Alabama Sports Writers Association high school football rankings with first-place votes, win-loss record and total poll points:
CLASS 7A
Team (first-place) W-L Pts
1. Auburn (19) 7-0 237
2. Thompson 5-2 175
3. Hoover (1) 6-1 163
4. Central-Phenix City 5-2 140
5. Fairhope 5-1 108
6. Hewitt-Trussville 4-3 86
7. Tuscaloosa Co. 5-1 80
8. Dothan 5-2 46
9. Austin 5-2 35
10. Prattville 4-2 34
Others receiving votes: Opelika (4-3) 15, Vestavia Hills (3-3) 8, Enterprise (3-3) 6, Florence (5-2) 6, Foley (3-3) 1.
CLASS 6A
Team (first-place) W-L Pts
1. Saraland (12) 7-0 210
2. Clay-Chalkville (6) 5-1 187
3. Theodore 6-0 152
4. Hillcrest-Tuscaloosa (1) 7-0 139
5. Mountain Brook 5-1 128
6. Hartselle (1) 7-0 111
7. Pinson Valley 4-2 77
8. Decatur 6-0 47
9. Muscle Shoals 5-1 28
10. Helena 6-1 16
Others receiving votes: Gardendale (4-2) 11, Carver-Montgomery (5-1) 9, Benjamin Russell (5-1) 6, Homewood (4-2) 6, Pike Road (4-2) 6, McGill-Toolen (4-2) 4, Center Point (6-1) 2, Wetumpka (6-1) 1.
CLASS 5A
Team (first-place) W-L Pts
1. UMS-Wright (20) 6-0 240
2. Leeds 6-0 172
3. Moody 7-0 146
4. Pleasant Grove 5-1 130
5. Ramsay 5-2 114
6. Gulf Shores 6-1 107
7. Guntersville 6-1 68
8. Beauregard 6-0 62
9. Eufaula 5-1 41
10. Faith-Mobile 5-1 15
Others receiving votes: Arab (6-1) 13, Demopolis (6-1) 12, Fairview (5-1) 9, Charles Henderson (5-1) 7, Vigor (3-3) 4.
CLASS 4A
Team (first-place) W-L Pts
1. Catholic-Montgomery (16) 7-0 227
2. Anniston (3) 7-0 179
3. Andalusia (1) 7-0 173
4. Priceville 7-0 120
5. Handley 6-1 101
6. Jacksonville 5-2 85
7. Northside 5-1 62
8. T.R. Miller 5-1 42
9. Cherokee Co. 5-1 41
10. Etowah 5-1 37
Others receiving votes: Oneonta (6-1) 36, Deshler (7-0) 23, Randolph (5-1) 7, Jackson (4-2) 3, West Morgan (5-1) 3, Rogers (5-1) 1.
CLASS 3A
Team (first-place) W-L Pts
1. Mars Hill Bible (13) 6-1 213
2. Gordo (3) 6-1 167
3. Piedmont (2) 4-2 159
4. Opp (1) 5-1 137
5. Winfield 5-1 111
6. Houston Aca. 6-0 90
7. St. James 5-2 86
8. Dadeville (1) 6-0 57
9. Fayette Co. 6-0 51
10. Thomasville 5-1 21
Others receiving votes: Excel* (6-0) 18, Sylvania (5-1) 9, Madison Aca. (4-2) 6, Trinity (6-1) 5, Randolph Co. (6-0) 4, Mobile Chr.* (0-7) 3, Lauderdale Co. (5-2) 2, W.S. Neal* (5-1) 1.
*—Mobile Chr.’s record includes four forfeit losses (ineligible player), including one to both Excel and W.S. Neal.
CLASS 2A
Team (first-place) W-L Pts 1. Fyffe (20) 6-0 240
2. Highland Home 7-0 180
3. Ariton 6-1 159
4. Aliceville 6-1 136
5. Pisgah 5-1 106
6. Reeltown 4-1 88
7. B.B. Comer 5-2 72
8. Vincent 6-1 69
9. G.W. Long 4-2 30
10. Isabella 5-1 24
Others receiving votes: Southeastern-Blount (6-0) 18, Lexington (5-1) 8, Hatton (5-1) 6, J.U. Blacksher (5-2) 3, Red Bay (5-1) 1.
CLASS 1A
Team (first-place) W-L Pts
1. Elba (15) 6-0 224
2. Leroy (5) 5-0 194
3. Linden 6-0 160
4. Brantley 5-2 131
5. Valley Head 6-0 110
6. Spring Garden 6-1 93
7. Meek 6-0 77
8. Loachapoka 6-0 61
9. Sweet Water 3-2 49
10. Millry 6-1 28
Others receiving votes: Lynn (5-1) 6, Georgiana (6-1) 3, Maplesville (4-2) 2, Pickens Co. (4-3) 2.
AISA
Team (first-place) W-L Pts
1. Patrician (15) 6-0 224
2. Lee-Scott (4) 6-0 192
3. Jackson Aca. (1) 7-0 160
4. Macon-East 5-1 136
5. Lowndes Aca. 5-1 117
6. Chambers Aca. 4-2 82
7. Autauga Aca. 3-2 66
8. Glenwood 3-3 64
9. Clarke Prep 4-2 43
10. Crenshaw Chr. 4-2 25
Others receiving votes: Morgan Aca. (4-2) 24, Banks Aca. (4-2) 7.