Top of the class: Lee-Scott continues to soar in ASWA rankings

It’s history in the making on Academy Drive. And the Warriors aren’t done yet.

The undefeated Lee-Scott football team continues to soar through a season to remember — and is still flying high in the state rankings.

Lee-Scott is 6-0 on the year after a 42-0 win over Autauga Academy last Friday night. The season’s been highlighted by a convincing win over rival Glenwood at home and a big road win at Macon-East. Lee-Scott’s 4-0 in Region 1-AAA, and stands three wins away from a region championship.

Lee-Scott also stands No. 2 in the AISA in the latest ASWA rankings released Wednesday. The Warriors are the top-ranked Class AAA team: No. 1 Patrician competes in Class AA, meaning Lee-Scott is the top-ranked contender for the Class AAA state championship.

Lee-Scott is one of nine area teams ranked in the latest ASWA poll. In the AISA, Chambers Academy is ranked No. 6 and Glenwood is ranked No. 8.

For the AHSAA, undefeated Auburn High remains No. 1 in the Class 7A rankings. The Tigers are off Friday before getting prepared for their colossal showdown with Central-Phenix City—which is ranked No. 4 in the new poll.

In Class 5A, undefeated Beauregard is ranked No. 8. The Hornets are 6-0 on the season.

Dadeville is also undefeated and also ranked No. 8, in the Class 3A rankings. In Class 2A, Reeltown is ranked No. 6 and, in Class 1A, Loachapoka is ranked No. 8.

This week’s Alabama Sports Writers Association high school football rankings with first-place votes, win-loss record and total poll points:

CLASS 7A

Team (first-place) W-L Pts

1. Auburn (19) 7-0 237

2. Thompson 5-2 175

3. Hoover (1) 6-1 163

4. Central-Phenix City 5-2 140

5. Fairhope 5-1 108

6. Hewitt-Trussville 4-3 86

7. Tuscaloosa Co. 5-1 80

8. Dothan 5-2 46

9. Austin 5-2 35

10. Prattville 4-2 34

Others receiving votes: Opelika (4-3) 15, Vestavia Hills (3-3) 8, Enterprise (3-3) 6, Florence (5-2) 6, Foley (3-3) 1.

CLASS 6A

Team (first-place) W-L Pts

1. Saraland (12) 7-0 210

2. Clay-Chalkville (6) 5-1 187

3. Theodore 6-0 152

4. Hillcrest-Tuscaloosa (1) 7-0 139

5. Mountain Brook 5-1 128

6. Hartselle (1) 7-0 111

7. Pinson Valley 4-2 77

8. Decatur 6-0 47

9. Muscle Shoals 5-1 28

10. Helena 6-1 16

Others receiving votes: Gardendale (4-2) 11, Carver-Montgomery (5-1) 9, Benjamin Russell (5-1) 6, Homewood (4-2) 6, Pike Road (4-2) 6, McGill-Toolen (4-2) 4, Center Point (6-1) 2, Wetumpka (6-1) 1.

CLASS 5A

Team (first-place) W-L Pts

1. UMS-Wright (20) 6-0 240

2. Leeds 6-0 172

3. Moody 7-0 146

4. Pleasant Grove 5-1 130

5. Ramsay 5-2 114

6. Gulf Shores 6-1 107

7. Guntersville 6-1 68

8. Beauregard 6-0 62

9. Eufaula 5-1 41

10. Faith-Mobile 5-1 15

Others receiving votes: Arab (6-1) 13, Demopolis (6-1) 12, Fairview (5-1) 9, Charles Henderson (5-1) 7, Vigor (3-3) 4.

CLASS 4A

Team (first-place) W-L Pts

1. Catholic-Montgomery (16) 7-0 227

2. Anniston (3) 7-0 179

3. Andalusia (1) 7-0 173

4. Priceville 7-0 120

5. Handley 6-1 101

6. Jacksonville 5-2 85

7. Northside 5-1 62

8. T.R. Miller 5-1 42

9. Cherokee Co. 5-1 41

10. Etowah 5-1 37

Others receiving votes: Oneonta (6-1) 36, Deshler (7-0) 23, Randolph (5-1) 7, Jackson (4-2) 3, West Morgan (5-1) 3, Rogers (5-1) 1.

CLASS 3A

Team (first-place) W-L Pts

1. Mars Hill Bible (13) 6-1 213

2. Gordo (3) 6-1 167

3. Piedmont (2) 4-2 159

4. Opp (1) 5-1 137

5. Winfield 5-1 111

6. Houston Aca. 6-0 90

7. St. James 5-2 86

8. Dadeville (1) 6-0 57

9. Fayette Co. 6-0 51

10. Thomasville 5-1 21

Others receiving votes: Excel* (6-0) 18, Sylvania (5-1) 9, Madison Aca. (4-2) 6, Trinity (6-1) 5, Randolph Co. (6-0) 4, Mobile Chr.* (0-7) 3, Lauderdale Co. (5-2) 2, W.S. Neal* (5-1) 1.

*—Mobile Chr.’s record includes four forfeit losses (ineligible player), including one to both Excel and W.S. Neal.

CLASS 2A

Team (first-place) W-L Pts 1. Fyffe (20) 6-0 240

2. Highland Home 7-0 180

3. Ariton 6-1 159

4. Aliceville 6-1 136

5. Pisgah 5-1 106

6. Reeltown 4-1 88

7. B.B. Comer 5-2 72

8. Vincent 6-1 69

9. G.W. Long 4-2 30

10. Isabella 5-1 24

Others receiving votes: Southeastern-Blount (6-0) 18, Lexington (5-1) 8, Hatton (5-1) 6, J.U. Blacksher (5-2) 3, Red Bay (5-1) 1.

CLASS 1A

Team (first-place) W-L Pts

1. Elba (15) 6-0 224

2. Leroy (5) 5-0 194

3. Linden 6-0 160

4. Brantley 5-2 131

5. Valley Head 6-0 110

6. Spring Garden 6-1 93

7. Meek 6-0 77

8. Loachapoka 6-0 61

9. Sweet Water 3-2 49

10. Millry 6-1 28

Others receiving votes: Lynn (5-1) 6, Georgiana (6-1) 3, Maplesville (4-2) 2, Pickens Co. (4-3) 2.

AISA

Team (first-place) W-L Pts

1. Patrician (15) 6-0 224

2. Lee-Scott (4) 6-0 192

3. Jackson Aca. (1) 7-0 160

4. Macon-East 5-1 136

5. Lowndes Aca. 5-1 117

6. Chambers Aca. 4-2 82

7. Autauga Aca. 3-2 66

8. Glenwood 3-3 64

9. Clarke Prep 4-2 43

10. Crenshaw Chr. 4-2 25

Others receiving votes: Morgan Aca. (4-2) 24, Banks Aca. (4-2) 7.