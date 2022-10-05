 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
PREP FOOTBALL

Top of the class: Lee-Scott continues to soar in ASWA rankings

Lee-Scott vs Glenwood

The Lee-Scott Academy Warriors gather on the field after the win over Glenwood on Sept. 16 in Auburn.

 Adam Sparks photos,

It’s history in the making on Academy Drive. And the Warriors aren’t done yet.

The undefeated Lee-Scott football team continues to soar through a season to remember — and is still flying high in the state rankings.

Lee-Scott is 6-0 on the year after a 42-0 win over Autauga Academy last Friday night. The season’s been highlighted by a convincing win over rival Glenwood at home and a big road win at Macon-East. Lee-Scott’s 4-0 in Region 1-AAA, and stands three wins away from a region championship.

Lee-Scott also stands No. 2 in the AISA in the latest ASWA rankings released Wednesday. The Warriors are the top-ranked Class AAA team: No. 1 Patrician competes in Class AA, meaning Lee-Scott is the top-ranked contender for the Class AAA state championship.

Lee-Scott is one of nine area teams ranked in the latest ASWA poll. In the AISA, Chambers Academy is ranked No. 6 and Glenwood is ranked No. 8.

For the AHSAA, undefeated Auburn High remains No. 1 in the Class 7A rankings. The Tigers are off Friday before getting prepared for their colossal showdown with Central-Phenix City—which is ranked No. 4 in the new poll.

In Class 5A, undefeated Beauregard is ranked No. 8. The Hornets are 6-0 on the season.

Dadeville is also undefeated and also ranked No. 8, in the Class 3A rankings. In Class 2A, Reeltown is ranked No. 6 and, in Class 1A, Loachapoka is ranked No. 8.

This week’s Alabama Sports Writers Association high school football rankings with first-place votes, win-loss record and total poll points:

CLASS 7A

Team (first-place) W-L Pts

1. Auburn (19) 7-0 237

2. Thompson 5-2 175

3. Hoover (1) 6-1 163

4. Central-Phenix City 5-2 140

5. Fairhope 5-1 108

6. Hewitt-Trussville 4-3 86

7. Tuscaloosa Co. 5-1 80

8. Dothan 5-2 46

9. Austin 5-2 35

10. Prattville 4-2 34

Others receiving votes: Opelika (4-3) 15, Vestavia Hills (3-3) 8, Enterprise (3-3) 6, Florence (5-2) 6, Foley (3-3) 1.

CLASS 6A

Team (first-place) W-L Pts

1. Saraland (12) 7-0 210

2. Clay-Chalkville (6) 5-1 187

3. Theodore 6-0 152

4. Hillcrest-Tuscaloosa (1) 7-0 139

5. Mountain Brook 5-1 128

6. Hartselle (1) 7-0 111

7. Pinson Valley 4-2 77

8. Decatur 6-0 47

9. Muscle Shoals 5-1 28

10. Helena 6-1 16

Others receiving votes: Gardendale (4-2) 11, Carver-Montgomery (5-1) 9, Benjamin Russell (5-1) 6, Homewood (4-2) 6, Pike Road (4-2) 6, McGill-Toolen (4-2) 4, Center Point (6-1) 2, Wetumpka (6-1) 1.

CLASS 5A

Team (first-place) W-L Pts

1. UMS-Wright (20) 6-0 240

2. Leeds 6-0 172

3. Moody 7-0 146

4. Pleasant Grove 5-1 130

5. Ramsay 5-2 114

6. Gulf Shores 6-1 107

7. Guntersville 6-1 68

8. Beauregard 6-0 62

9. Eufaula 5-1 41

10. Faith-Mobile 5-1 15

Others receiving votes: Arab (6-1) 13, Demopolis (6-1) 12, Fairview (5-1) 9, Charles Henderson (5-1) 7, Vigor (3-3) 4.

CLASS 4A

Team (first-place) W-L Pts

1. Catholic-Montgomery (16) 7-0 227

2. Anniston (3) 7-0 179

3. Andalusia (1) 7-0 173

4. Priceville 7-0 120

5. Handley 6-1 101

6. Jacksonville 5-2 85

7. Northside 5-1 62

8. T.R. Miller 5-1 42

9. Cherokee Co. 5-1 41

10. Etowah 5-1 37

Others receiving votes: Oneonta (6-1) 36, Deshler (7-0) 23, Randolph (5-1) 7, Jackson (4-2) 3, West Morgan (5-1) 3, Rogers (5-1) 1.

CLASS 3A

Team (first-place) W-L Pts

1. Mars Hill Bible (13) 6-1 213

2. Gordo (3) 6-1 167

3. Piedmont (2) 4-2 159

4. Opp (1) 5-1 137

5. Winfield 5-1 111

6. Houston Aca. 6-0 90

7. St. James 5-2 86

8. Dadeville (1) 6-0 57

9. Fayette Co. 6-0 51

10. Thomasville 5-1 21

Others receiving votes: Excel* (6-0) 18, Sylvania (5-1) 9, Madison Aca. (4-2) 6, Trinity (6-1) 5, Randolph Co. (6-0) 4, Mobile Chr.* (0-7) 3, Lauderdale Co. (5-2) 2, W.S. Neal* (5-1) 1.

*—Mobile Chr.’s record includes four forfeit losses (ineligible player), including one to both Excel and W.S. Neal.

CLASS 2A

Team (first-place) W-L Pts 1. Fyffe (20) 6-0 240

2. Highland Home 7-0 180

3. Ariton 6-1 159

4. Aliceville 6-1 136

5. Pisgah 5-1 106

6. Reeltown 4-1 88

7. B.B. Comer 5-2 72

8. Vincent 6-1 69

9. G.W. Long 4-2 30

10. Isabella 5-1 24

Others receiving votes: Southeastern-Blount (6-0) 18, Lexington (5-1) 8, Hatton (5-1) 6, J.U. Blacksher (5-2) 3, Red Bay (5-1) 1.

CLASS 1A

Team (first-place) W-L Pts

1. Elba (15) 6-0 224

2. Leroy (5) 5-0 194

3. Linden 6-0 160

4. Brantley 5-2 131

5. Valley Head 6-0 110

6. Spring Garden 6-1 93

7. Meek 6-0 77

8. Loachapoka 6-0 61

9. Sweet Water 3-2 49

10. Millry 6-1 28

Others receiving votes: Lynn (5-1) 6, Georgiana (6-1) 3, Maplesville (4-2) 2, Pickens Co. (4-3) 2.

AISA

Team (first-place) W-L Pts

1. Patrician (15) 6-0 224

2. Lee-Scott (4) 6-0 192

3. Jackson Aca. (1) 7-0 160

4. Macon-East 5-1 136

5. Lowndes Aca. 5-1 117

6. Chambers Aca. 4-2 82

7. Autauga Aca. 3-2 66

8. Glenwood 3-3 64

9. Clarke Prep 4-2 43

10. Crenshaw Chr. 4-2 25

Others receiving votes: Morgan Aca. (4-2) 24, Banks Aca. (4-2) 7.

