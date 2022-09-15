Top-ranked Auburn High cruises past Lee-Montgomery on road

Da’vaioun Williams scored three touchdowns, the Auburn High defense came up with five turnovers, and No. 1 Tigers rolled over Lee-Montgomery 58-7 on Thursday night on the road at Cramton Bowl.

Auburn High moves to 5-0 overall and 4-0 in Region 2-7A. The Tigers responded just fine after being ranked No. 1 in the ASWA rankings for the first time this season on Wednesday.

The Auburn High defense scored the team’s first nine points: The Tigers recorded a safety first to go up 2-0 early, then an 84-yard scoop-and-score made it 9-0 later in the first quarter.

Then Williams scored the first of his three touchdowns from nine yards out with 22 seconds left in the first quarter, and the rout was on. The action was heard on 94.3 WGZZ FM.

Auburn High led 58-0 before Lee scored in the final moments.

Auburn High will take an undefeated region record into the rivalry game on Sept. 30. Only an out-of-region game with Ramsay stands between Auburn High and an all-time showdown with Opelika at Duck Samford Stadium. Opelika moved up to No. 3 in the ASWA rankings in Class 7A after toppling Central-Phenix City last Friday.

Thursday’s shutout was the second consecutive shutout for Auburn High’s defense. The Tigers beat Jeff Davis 31-0 on Sept. 9.