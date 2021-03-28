Top-ranked Auburn High picks up 20th win of baseball season

The No. 1 Auburn High baseball team has picked up its 20th win of the season, after sweeping two games Sunday in Huntsville.

Auburn High beat Huntsville and Westminster Christian in back-to-back games after taking two from Cullman on Friday to start the road trip.

Auburn High is now 20-1 on the season. Auburn High has won 15 straight games, with its only loss coming on Feb. 26 against Faith Academy.

Saturday, Auburn High came from behind to score three runs in the top of the seventh to beat Huntsville 6-4. The Tigers trailed 4-3 going into the seventh before Pat McGlon scored Will Turner on an RBI single to tie it, then Ryan Austin blasted the game-winning two-run home run to preserve Auburn High’s winning streak.

Later in the day Auburn High rolled up eight runs in the third inning on the way to blasting Westminster Christian 14-0.

Auburn High won the state championship in 2018 before falling in the second round of the playoffs in 2019 then seeing the 2020 season cut short when COVID-19 first spread across the country.

The Tigers have roared in 2021, next set to play against Cherokee County and Hewitt Trussville next Friday at Southern Union before returning to the home field Saturday to host Northside (Ga.) and Dothan.