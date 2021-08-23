Top teams hold steady in Prep Power Poll after starting season in dominating fashion

The start of the 2021 season was a fairly successful one for area teams, especially those who entered the fall with true championship aspirations.

Local teams went 10-7 in their Week 1 matchups, with four games featuring two local teams and Dadeville and LaFayette not hitting the field until Week 2. The first week of action featured all kinds of highlights and saw some teams blow the competition away and others fall just short in the final seconds.

Let’s take a look at this week’s Prep Power Poll and what’s next for some of the area’s top teams.

1. Auburn High (1-0)

The Keith Etheredge era at Auburn got off to a bang on Friday courtesy a 45-0 victory over Park Crossing. The win featured breakout performances for a number of Tigers, including quarterback Clyde Pittman, who got his first start and threw two touchdown passes and rushed for another.

Auburn returns to action Friday when it plays at rival Opelika.

2. Lanett (1-0)