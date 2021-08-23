Top teams hold steady in Prep Power Poll after starting season in dominating fashion

The start of the 2021 season was a fairly successful one for area teams, especially those who entered the fall with true championship aspirations.
Local teams went 10-7 in their Week 1 matchups, with four games featuring two local teams and Dadeville and LaFayette not hitting the field until Week 2. The first week of action featured all kinds of highlights and saw some teams blow the competition away and others fall just short in the final seconds.
Let’s take a look at this week’s Prep Power Poll and what’s next for some of the area’s top teams.
1. Auburn High (1-0)
The Keith Etheredge era at Auburn got off to a bang on Friday courtesy a 45-0 victory over Park Crossing. The win featured breakout performances for a number of Tigers, including quarterback Clyde Pittman, who got his first start and threw two touchdown passes and rushed for another.
Auburn returns to action Friday when it plays at rival Opelika.
2. Lanett (1-0)
Lanett made quick work of Georgiana in a 54-7 victory on Friday to give Panthers head coach Clifford Story the 100th victory of his career. Lanett — which led Georgiana 48-7 at halftime — saw running back D’Quez Madden run wild to the tune of 162 rushing yards and four touchdowns.
Lanett gets in on the rivalry fun Friday when it plays at Valley.
3. Chambers Academy (1-0)
Chambers Academy had plenty of questions entering 2021, but they didn’t stop the Rebels from returning to their winning ways. Chambers handed Lee-Scott Academy a 41-3 defeat on Friday that was highlighted by the play of running back Jordan Benbrook, who took 13 carries for 161 yards and three touchdowns.
The Rebels return to the field Friday when they play at Abbeville Christian.
4. Central-Phenix City (1-0)
Central wasted little time in Friday’s road game against Peach County (Ga.), as quarterback Caleb Nix connected with running back Jordan Moultrie on an 80-yard touchdown on the first play of a 42-23 victory. Nix threw for 320 yards and three touchdowns and also had a rushing touchdown in the victory.
Central returns home Friday to host Eufaula.
5. Glenwood (1-0)
Glenwood opened its 2021 season in style by thrashing perennial state title contender Bessemer Academy 31-0 on Friday. Do-it-all athlete AJ Harris did his part yet again for the Gators, as he ran a kickoff back for a score, forced and recovered a fumble and had three rushing touchdowns.
Glenwood hosts Escambia Academy on Friday.
6. Opelika (0-1)
Opelika roared to life offensively in Friday’s game against Callaway (Ga.), but the Cavaliers got the last laugh in a 30-21 victory. Several Bulldogs stood out during the season opener, including athlete Jarell Stinson, who had a rushing touchdown and a receiving touchdown and also delivered several big-time hits at cornerback.
The Bulldogs return to the field Friday when they host Auburn.
7. Tallassee (1-0)
Tallassee did not disappoint as one of the first local teams to see the field this fall, as the Tigers handled Reeltown in a 34-13 victory in the Battle of the Tallapoosa. Running back Jalyn Daniels was nearly unstoppable for the Tigers, and the senior ended the victory with 302 rushing yards and three touchdowns.
The Tigers host Wetumpka on Friday.
8. Dadeville (0-0)
Dadeville did not play a game in Week 1. Quarterback Lane Smith and the Tigers open their 2021 season on Friday by traveling to Elmore County.
9. Reeltown (0-1)
Reeltown came up short in its rivalry game against Tallassee, but the night wasn’t a total loss for the Rebels. Reeltown had a number of players stand out, including running back Dakarian “Juicy” Hughley, who took his first carry for a 68-yard touchdown.
Reeltown looks to get back on track Friday when it plays at St. James.
10. Loachapoka (1-0)
Loachapoka found itself in a shootout with Beulah on Friday, but the Indians got the upper hand in a 38-27 victory. Running back Nick Farrow played the late hero for the Indians, as his 50-yard scoop-and-score late in the game helped secure Loachapoka’s first victory of the season.
Loachapoka has a bye this week before playing at Billingsley on Sept. 3.