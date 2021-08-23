'Truly an honor': Auburn High alum Avery Atkins given Male Leadership Award at LSU

“It was definitely an awesome experience. There are a lot of words that could describe it. Getting to be a part of a team like that, getting to go where we did, break the records we did was just really fun,” Atkins told the O-A News in July 2020. “It was nerve-wracking at times because we knew we had a lot on the table, but overall it was so much fun. It was an amazing experience, and hopefully we’ll get to experience it again real soon.”

Atkins entered 2019 after an outstanding freshman season in which nearly 90 percent of his kickoffs were touchbacks.

Atkins made a name for himself at Auburn High thanks to his excellent ability on special teams as well as on defense. He recorded 62 tackles, forced one fumble, recovered another and had two interceptions in his senior season at Auburn High and earned first team All-State honors for his play.

Atkins was also a star soccer player in high school and helped Auburn win the state championship in his senior season.

Atkins will have some extra duties for LSU this season. In addition to his kickoff role, Atkins will also be the holder for place-kicker Cade York, who was named an All-American by the Associated Press on Monday.

Atkins and the Tigers open the season at UCLA on Sept. 4.