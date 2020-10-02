Two communities cross for Loachapoka-Notasulga rivalry as important as ever

“The community needed some good excitement as well, and not hearing bad stuff that’s going on in the pandemic,” Jones went on. “They’ve also been always calling, texting, asking about the team. We are limiting fans, so, our administrators have done a good job of doing the livestream, and they put it on the website so they get to see stuff from home.

“The kids are just happy to be out there too, as well as the coaches. So we’re just happy to be a part of it and do what we can to make sure the kids are safe so we can continue to play and just see what this season brings as we go on.”

Notasulga is 2-0 on the field this season, with two more wins added to the ledger by forfeit. The Blue Devils remain on top of the region alongside Maplesville at 3-0 in the league.

Loachapoka is 2-2 on the field, but enters riding a 44-0 win over Talladega County Central last Friday.

“They are coached well. They fight,” Jones said of opposing Loachapoka.

“What I saw on film about those guys, they fight, they do as they’re coached, and I think the coaching staff at Loachapoka is doing a good job with them getting back to the ’Poka way, as they say.”

Loachapoka is in its first season under Newton as new head coach.

“I’m just excited about the opportunity to play in my first rivalry game as head coach in the Battle of Highway 14,” Newton said. “I know Coach Jones will do a good job with his guys. He’s a great coach. He’s doing very good things over there with his group of kids. They will come out and play hard, so we’ve just got to live up to the expectations, and play even as hard as they do.”

