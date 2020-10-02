Two communities cross for Loachapoka-Notasulga rivalry as important as ever

The players are getting an earful, no matter where they turn.
It’s coming from family, friends, classmates and coaches. It’s at the barbershop, it’s on Facebook, it’s on Snapchat, and it’s even out on the practice field.
It’s rivalry week.
And for the players at Loachapoka and Notasulga, there’s no escaping the chatter anywhere in those two communities — until the final whistle at the game tonight.
Loachapoka (3-2) hosts Notasulga (4-0) at 7 p.m. to kick off the 47th meeting in series history, and to kick off a game that’s just as important as ever for two small towns separated by an even smaller stretch of country road.
“Everybody in the community is excited about the rivalry,” Loachapoka head coach Reco Newton said on Thursday over the phone. His Indians are 1-1 in Class 1A’s Region 4, and Notasulga is 3-0.
“Our kids, they have cousins and other family members who’ve been a part of this rivalry, so they’ve been talking to our kids about how important this rivalry is and what it means to them.”
Just down Highway 14, Notasulga head coach Anthony Jones described how different things have been out on the practice field as the Blue Devils prepare for the big game.
He said he and his coaches have tried to poke their players at practice, getting in their earholes and maybe kicking up some dirt — all to simulate rivalry trash talk and to help keep the players cool.
“We just try to stay focused,” Jones said. “It’s a big rivalry. There’s a lot of trash talking around both communities. They’re separated by 10 minutes. So that’s the thing that our team is going to have to do: We have to stay focused. We’ve got to stay mentally prepared.
“We get on them and dance around, try to make them mad – and when they do things then we tell them, ‘Hey man, we can’t do that,’” Jones added. “When you lash out and stuff, the second person is always the person that gets caught in penalties.”
Of course, at the end of the day, the trash talk is all in good fun — and this year especially, the two communities coming together again to continue the rivalry is something special worth celebrating.
“It’s important for both schools, and it’s important for our community also, for the rivalry to continue this year in the midst of everything going on,” Newton said. “I think it’s important for both these communities to still have this rivalry game and be a part of it.”
The same goes on the blue side.
“We were up to the point where we really didn’t know if we were going to have a season,” Jones said, adding he’s mostly happy his seniors have been able to play games their final year — and that includes making one last rivalry memory tonight.
“The community needed some good excitement as well, and not hearing bad stuff that’s going on in the pandemic,” Jones went on. “They’ve also been always calling, texting, asking about the team. We are limiting fans, so, our administrators have done a good job of doing the livestream, and they put it on the website so they get to see stuff from home.
“The kids are just happy to be out there too, as well as the coaches. So we’re just happy to be a part of it and do what we can to make sure the kids are safe so we can continue to play and just see what this season brings as we go on.”
Notasulga is 2-0 on the field this season, with two more wins added to the ledger by forfeit. The Blue Devils remain on top of the region alongside Maplesville at 3-0 in the league.
Loachapoka is 2-2 on the field, but enters riding a 44-0 win over Talladega County Central last Friday.
“They are coached well. They fight,” Jones said of opposing Loachapoka.
“What I saw on film about those guys, they fight, they do as they’re coached, and I think the coaching staff at Loachapoka is doing a good job with them getting back to the ’Poka way, as they say.”
Loachapoka is in its first season under Newton as new head coach.
“I’m just excited about the opportunity to play in my first rivalry game as head coach in the Battle of Highway 14,” Newton said. “I know Coach Jones will do a good job with his guys. He’s a great coach. He’s doing very good things over there with his group of kids. They will come out and play hard, so we’ve just got to live up to the expectations, and play even as hard as they do.”
