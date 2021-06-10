Two local alums capture NJCAA football national title with Hutchinson Community College

Coleman’s freshman season ends with 20 tackles and three interceptions.

Chislom, meanwhile, explained how special the moment was for him.

The fullback/tight end explained it meant a lot for a great school to give him an opportunity to play football. While it was stressful moving so far from home, he told himself he had to make the most of the opportunity he was given.

Thanks to his persistence, Chislom has a ring coming his way.

“It was a great feeling for me. I’ve never been in a position to win a big game like that,” Chislom said. “Overall, I was proud of myself and my teammates, especially the ones leaving because this is what we’ve worked for since last summer.”

Chislom did not appear in the national title game. Per the team website, he played in one game for the Blue Dragons but did not record any statistics.

Coleman is among the Hutchinson players who are leaving, as he’s committed to play for West Virginia this fall. Coleman spoke highly of his experience as a Blue Dragon while adding that he’s just as excited about settling in with the Mountaineers.

“It means a lot knowing that I was able to come in and play alongside other players that were hungry and had a winning mentality just like me. We did what was expected of us, and it’s a great feeling,” Coleman said. “I’m very excited to get up there to get to work and get to fight for another one at a bigger level.”