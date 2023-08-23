With the season arriving at Russell County High School, more opportunities come for two of the Warriors’ gridiron stars.

Parker Pritchett and Kelston Tarver were two players who carved out massive roles in their first year of high school and as preparation begins for their sophomore season, staff at Russell County are shaping their team around the duo.

It’s been baptism by fire for both of them but they’re embracing that challenge going into sophomore year.

Pritchett is a hulking 6-foot-4, holding down the Warriors’ offensive line and finding himself lined up against future Division I players week in and week out.

He remembers playing in the Warriors’ 2022 spring game and being forced to reckon with the difference game at the varsity level — “The speed changed a lot and I played against some five stars and they were so much stronger than me. I just had to play.”

Tarver had that same realization, only a littler earlier. Griggs had played around with playing Tarver up while he was still in middle school, but it was quickly determined that his classmates still needed him on the younger team.

Now back up to varsity, Tarver logged 538 rushing yards in his freshman year after sharing the ball with senior running back Drew Pickett. He could feel himself getting wide-eyed at times but had to embrace the challenge and keep his eyes pointed in the right direction.

“You’re just listening to everybody, all the crowd. There’s a lot going on,” Tarver said. “Had to soak all that in, then there were those big people I had to go against.”

Not one to shy away from acknowledging talent, Griggs knows he needs to capitalize on the talent of the two youngsters. Going into the 2023 season, he has every intention of using Pritchett to anchor the offensive line with Tarver serving as the motor of the offense behind him.

Between the two, there are nine college offers. They have the eyes of scouts, so now it’s time to step up the production.

That’s a big focus going into the offseason. Pritchett has the frame to compete and now he knows the effort it will take in the weight room to be able to compete with those stars that’ll be on the other side of the trenches come this fall.

“One thing that I’ve realized is that when you see something special, you need to put it in the spotlight and fight for it every step of the way,” Griggs said. “These boys are not perfect, but they give perfect effort every day and that’s really rare to find in ninth graders.”

They’ll hit the weight room and the practice field with the rest of the Warriors this summer, getting stronger but working on their game as well. They have their sights on a record above .500 in the fall, then a trip to the playoffs and their practice reflects that.

“They’re very humble kids and that’s the thing — I don’t ever fuss at Kelston about effort, ever. I don’t ever fuss at Parker for being present,” Griggs said. “They have been nothing short of a blessing.”

As the spotlight has shone on these two, it draws eyes to the rest of the Warriors. Scouts make their way to see certain players but along the way, that provides on opportunity for others to draw some attention.

The standard is high for the program and with Pritchett and Tarver around, it should only continue to climb as their careers progress.