Tyrese McCullough's big night fuels Notasulga's rivalry victory over Loachapoka

NOTASULGA – On Friday night, Notasulga and Loachapoka were separated by six miles and the two legs of Tyrese McCullough.

The Notasulga sophomore caught a slant and took it 47 yards for a game-tying touchdown in the third quarter. A few plays later, McCullough returned Loachapoka's punt 50 yards to set up a go-ahead score from teammate Jerel Crayton.

The sequence from the 5-foot-7 McCullough was the catalyst for what would be 26 unanswered points from Notasulga in a 32-12 victory over Loachapoka in the Battle of Highway 14.

"He is a warrior," Notasulga coach Anthony Jones said. "As long as he goes, the rest will go with him. He's not that big, but he plays big. That's what he does — he always makes big plays when we need them."

The Blue Devils' victory was their ninth straight in the rivalry series. It also preserved their undefeated record ahead of a winner-take-all region showdown with Maplesville next week.

"Hats off to 'Poka and Coach (Reco) Newton," Jones said. "That's what the rivalry is about, man. That was a physical game. I saw both teams have people limping off and stuff. That's what it's about — laying it on the line for both communities, separated by just a few miles, for bragging rights, the trophy and a chance to compete for the region title."