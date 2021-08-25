‘Unbelievable’: Russell County buzzing after big win over Smiths Station

Dillon Griggs has never seen excitement quite like this.

Russell County is in a buzz after his team’s 29-21 win over Smiths Station last Friday. He’s worked with some really good programs, he’s said, but what that win brought to his program and the community is something he’s never seen before.

In their first game under Griggs as their new head coach, Russell County picked up its first win over Class 7A Smiths Station since 2009.

“It felt great,” Griggs said. He is in his first year as a head coach and the victory marked his first career win. “I always tell my kids to dream big and envision those dreams.

“I told them all week, ‘I’ve been driving my car down the road, listening to my music and I can just see us at the end of the game celebrating,’ and it was just great to have that feeling.”

Heading into last week’s game, Russell County had only beaten Smiths Station five times in program history and were 5-55 overall against the Panthers. Now, Russell County is 1-0 against Smiths Station under Griggs and 1-0 on the season.

Not only was Griggs happy to pick up his first win as head coach, but more rewarding for him was seeing the impact it had on the players.