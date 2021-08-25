‘Unbelievable’: Russell County buzzing after big win over Smiths Station

Dillon Griggs has never seen excitement quite like this.
Russell County is in a buzz after his team’s 29-21 win over Smiths Station last Friday. He’s worked with some really good programs, he’s said, but what that win brought to his program and the community is something he’s never seen before.
In their first game under Griggs as their new head coach, Russell County picked up its first win over Class 7A Smiths Station since 2009.
“It felt great,” Griggs said. He is in his first year as a head coach and the victory marked his first career win. “I always tell my kids to dream big and envision those dreams.
“I told them all week, ‘I’ve been driving my car down the road, listening to my music and I can just see us at the end of the game celebrating,’ and it was just great to have that feeling.”
Heading into last week’s game, Russell County had only beaten Smiths Station five times in program history and were 5-55 overall against the Panthers. Now, Russell County is 1-0 against Smiths Station under Griggs and 1-0 on the season.
Not only was Griggs happy to pick up his first win as head coach, but more rewarding for him was seeing the impact it had on the players.
“And more importantly, just to know that the kids’ hard work and all the things that they’ve sacrificed to get there culminated into a victory for them,” Griggs said. “And that was really probably the most rewarding thing for me. If you just knew some of the things these kids have been through here lately and just to see that they are worthy, they are good enough, I think for me that was probably more rewarding than the ‘W’ itself.”
Griggs said the atmosphere in the locker room after the game was like “being in a state championship winning locker room” with players dancing and cutting up.
When they returned on Monday, he reminded his team that they’ve still got nine opponents left on the schedule and need to focus on the task at hand. But to the players’ credit, they’ve gone from celebrating on Friday to locking back in for the next opponent.
Russell County is next scheduled to play Barbour County on Friday before opening region play on Sept. 3 against Park Crossing.
“It was just a great game as a whole, I’m telling you,” Griggs said, looking back to the Smiths Station win.
“I’m telling you where these kids were, and where these kids are, it’s just night and day and if you only knew the things they’ve been through and the things they’ve been asked to do to get there. And just to see that they’ve bought in and soaked that in ... to see all of that come together has just been unbelievable.”