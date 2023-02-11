The Valley Rams are cruising into the postseason with their perfect record still intact.

The Valley boys basketball team is a perfect 28-0 and heading for the next stage of the postseason after winning the Area 7-5A tournament on Thursday.

Valley took down Tallassee 75-48 to win the area title — knocking down another goal in front of the team.

The team has a board with six pieces of paper, six established goals, tacked onto it. One by one, the team’s six seniors pull down each goal as it comes true. Jamarion’s Martin, No. 0, would be the final senior to receive that honor — but the team has to keep advancing for that to happen.

That last marker is the state championship.

Head coach Marshon Harper will be the first to say that he’s not the kind of person who wants to hang around for “40 years” — he’s 24 years into this thing and wants a ring on his finger before he’s gone.

One goal has been reached but there is more to come. They’ll host Sylacauga on Tuesday, Feb. 14, for their sub-regional with the area win giving them the home court advantage.

“It’s unbelievable. We’ve had a packed house every game. We’re selling out of tickets every game,” Harper said. “If we had a bigger gym, we’d be able to get more people in here.”

It was a raucous environment in the Valley gym against Tallassee. Each team’s supporters were loud, with Rams fans bleeding over into the Tallassee side because there was simply no room on the home side. The “Death Valley” student section was packed. Students stayed on their feet through the entire game and joined the team on the court to celebrate after awards were presented.

Supporters had a lot to celebrate.

In addition to their victory on the scoreboard, the Rams had three players on the all-tournament team: Martin, Denali Dooley and MVP Cam Dooley.

Also quarterback of the Valley football team, Dooley’s 6-foot-3 frame is suited for playing through contact on the basketball court. He finished the night with 22 points and three massive blocks to hold off the Tigers’ offense.

The Rams put up a major effort in the first quarter, scoring 33 points that were ultimately more than Tallassee scored in the first half. Valley shot 9-of-11 from the field in that opening quarter, going 8-of-9 from the free throw line.

Valley held the lead for the entire game.

That opening frame told the story of the game and an additional 30 points scored between the second and third quarters were enough to get the job done. The effort in the championship game was commendable but it was just a portion of the larger success the Rams have had thus far.

It was a season full of massive wins, with the Rams scoring north of 70 on 11 different occasions and never being held below 61 points. The best offensive effort against the Rams was a 70-point performance by Handley but the Rams were up by 12 when time expired.

That perfect season put the Rams at the No. 1 seed of their three-team bracket for the Area 7-5A tournament. Tallassee took down Beauregard 67-54 in the semifinal, but the Valley defense ultimately shut down the Tigers in the title game.

In a region with Tallassee and Beauregard, the Rams secured a 4-0 record with sweeps over both those teams during the regular season. The effort paid off Thursday night.

“We were fighting for home court advantage. We want to play at home,” Harper said. “We haven’t lost at home, we’ve protected our home court. I’m just proud of these kids.”

For the games surrounding those four that mattered the most, the Rams got to stretch their legs against a variety of teams, teams of all sizes and from nearby Alabama and Georgia that could present challenges as the team developed.

None of them ever presented too much of a challenge. The physical Valley team knows how to run away on the offensive side while still putting significant pressure on opponents at the other end of the court.

Harper said his teams work to make their physical presence felt. Every day the team doesn’t have a game, they hit the weight room. Dooley and junior Jameson Harper are both on Valley’s football team and their coach sees the carryover from one sport to the next.

“We’ve got some football players on that team. That’s where it comes from,” Harper said. “They lift. They’re going to believe in it, then play hard.”

They’ll have practice the Friday after their area title game, just another step in continuing the success they’ve enjoyed on this 28-0 run.