Undefeated Beauregard rolls over Sylacauga to remain unbeaten

The Beauregard Hornets are still perfect.

After moving the game up due to potential weather threats from Hurricane Ian, Beauregard cruised to a 38-7 victory on Thursday night to continue their roaring start.

AJ Harris remained consistent as needed, going 9-for-15 for 243 yards in the air and adding 82 on the ground. He was also responsible for three touchdowns: one run and two passes, throwing just one interception.

Junior receiver Javonn Holman caught the two touchdown passes, one for 75 yards in the third quarter and the other for 59 in the fourth. When time expired, the Hornets had accumulated 506 yards of total offense.

Holmann’s night ended with six targets that amounted to four receptions and 180 yards, an average gain of 45 per catch.

On the other side of the ball, Kyan Maloy was the shining star. In a scoreless first quarter, Maloy snagged an interception as it bounced off of the chest of an Aggie receiver, the first good thing either team could get done.

That drive ended in the second quarter via a Sylacauga interception, but he snagged another one in the beginning of the third quarter that turned into a 40-yard pick six to put the Hornets up by 21. In the fourth quarter, Maloy answered Sylacauga’s lone touchdown with a 75-yard kickoff return for another touchdown.

“They’ve been playing pretty well all year,” said Beauregard head coach Justin Jones of the defense’s overall impact. “It’s kept us in a lot of football games…They made some plays tonight, had some key turnovers and some key stops when we needed to.”

Jones calls it ‘doing Maloy things.’ The senior is placed intentionally against a team’s best receiver and most weeks, that’s enough to scare them off throwing or even kicking his way. Not this week, and he proved why that was a bad idea.

The Beauregard defense stood strong as a whole, with 10 Aggie plays going for zero or negative yardage. Senior defensive lineman Jacob Clark was responsible for four of those and pointed to those negative plays as a morale boost that kept the defense’s spirits high.

The scoreless first quarter was one where it felt like neither team wanted the win, a period where both Jones and Clark point to small adjustments being the difference.

“We practice for these situations,” Clark said of what it takes to get through those scoreless spells. “Knowing that there’s four quarters of the game, we kind of divide our practices like that…We’re a second half team, but we’re really just a football team.”

Now at 6-0 this season and 3-0 in Region 4-5A, the Hornets have just Elmore County standing between them and a trip to current No. 2 Central Clay County.

“We’re 3-0 in the region. That solidifies us in a playoff position,” said Jones when looking forward to the rest of the season. “Now we’ve just got the next two weeks. We’ve got a chance to see where we land.”

Beauregard 38, Sylacauga 7

Sylacauga— 0 0 0 7

Beauregard— 0 7 14 17

Second quarter

BEA— AJ Wallace 1 run (kick good), 1:42

Third quarter

BEA— Javonn Holman 75 pass from Wallace (kick good), 11:32

BEA— Kyan Maloy 40-yard pick six (kick good), 9:53

Fourth quarter

BEA— Logan Ballew 25 kick, 8:43

BEA— Holman 59 pass from Wallace (kick good), 5:20

SYL— Ashton Machen 1 run (kick good), 2:05

BEA— Maloy 75 kickoff return (kick good), 1:52