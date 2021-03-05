'Unfinished business': Lanett boys look to finish the season strong in 2A title game

Lanett point guard Kintavious Dozier’s first season as a Panther came oh so close to having the perfect ending in 2020.
Dozier transferred to Lanett from Valley before his junior year, and he and the Panthers were dominant during a 21-win season that put them on the path of another state championship. Lanett entered the Class 1A title against Pickens County aiming for its fourth state title in five seasons and were in great position to make it happen, but the Tornadoes ripped off 10 points late in the fourth quarter to walk away with a dramatic 57-55 victory.
This season, Dozier and the Panthers have continued their winning ways, and their success will culminate Saturday in another championship bout.
Lanett (19-4) will be back in Birmingham with a chance to win the Class 2A state title at 11:30 a.m. CT when the team takes on Midfield (25-6) at Bill Harris Arena. The game offers Dozier and the team’s four other seniors a chance to leave as champions and add to the Lanett program’s rich winning history.
“It means a whole lot to me. Last year, we came up short. I don't want to have that feeling again,” Dozier said. “It allows me to take it all in and just go even harder. I know what it takes to get here from when I came over. [Head coach Trentavious McCants] knows what it takes to get here, and I just want to leave out of here victorious.”
McCants, who was elevated to head coach prior to this season after Richard Carter’s retirement, has watched diligently since the offseason as the Panthers have worked toward another championship run.
McCants explained last year’s two-point loss to Pickens County left a bitter taste in his players’ mouths, and their hunger to get back and win it all has been evident ever since they returned to the court. The first-year head coach explained the Panthers have taken on that mantra within the locker room as they’ve constantly reminded each other of how close they were to being No. 1 last season.
“They've been saying it all year: 'We've got unfinished business,'” McCants said. “That's the drive my seniors needed. They need that drive so they can end with a bang. Like I said, I just hope these guys are ready because Lanett, they're ready for this one.”
It’s hard to argue no one was more motivated after last year’s loss than Dozier, and his play this season backs that up.
McCants said Dozier was emotional for several days after the loss — which left Carter just short of a storybook ending to his career and sent the team’s six seniors out with a runner-up finish — and demonstrated how hungry he was to return to the state’s biggest stage with how he worked before the season. His performances during the year were no different, as he averaged 31 points, six rebounds and six assists per game.
Dozier has been dominant throughout the season, and he explained after Lanett’s state semifinals victory that he has no intentions of letting up — especially not after his experience last February.
“When it comes down to a championship game — especially considering that we lost last year — that makes you want to go even harder,” Dozier said. “The team that you play in the championship, they just didn't get there for no reason. It always makes you want to go even harder. There ain't no telling what they're doing on the other side, so you've got to all be prepared for anything. At practice, we go 10 times harder.”
Dozier and the Panthers are coming off an impressive showing against Hatton in a 83-48 victory that saw all 10 Lanett players score. McCants said he was impressed with how his team didn’t let up against the Hornets — something that was temporarily a problem in Lanett’s quarterfinals game with Geneva County — and how several Panthers made game-deciding plays.
Whether it was Dozier threading the needle with passes to set up seven assists or tallying 16 points, Tra Abner fighting hard in the paint to put up a game-high 19 points or Bryant Story Jr. and Alanteo Cheeks drilling some momentum-shifting 3-pointers, there was no shortage of Lanett players who ensured Hatton couldn’t keep up.
Lanett now turns its attention to Midfield, which also knows a thing or two about playing in the finals. The top-ranked Patriots are playing in the championship game for the eighth time in program history and are looking to claim their fifth-ever state title.
McCants acknowledged Midfield knows what is needed to play on this stage just like Lanett does, and he said the Patriots work noticeably hard on the court and like to push the ball. He said Saturday’s game could very well boil down to who can last the longest, but he likes Lanett’s chances given the work his players have put in.
McCants spoke highly of Midfield’s Anthony Johnson thanks to his strong play in addition to the energy and passion he brings to the game. McCants also praised guards Damariee Jones, Jamarkus Alexander and Malek Kendricks and stressed the importance of Lanett creating turnovers and forcing quick timeouts to get the momentum going in the Panthers’ favor.
Dozier and the Panthers have put in the time and effort to get back to the title game, and McCants said that’s continued in the days leading up to Saturday. He said the team’s practice Friday morning was its best of the entire season, as the players were already in the gym working up a sweat before he arrived and displayed the energy and excitement needed for the task ahead.
The Panthers have gone this far before, but their last trip to this stage offered a bittersweet ending. Now, Lanett is back with another chance to win it all, and the team has no intention of wasting this opportunity.
“[The message is] stay focused and keep fighting,” McCants said after the Hatton victory on Wednesday. “A lot of teams would just be happy to be here, but like I told you we're making it a tradition to be here at Lanett. We're just going to keep it rolling, keep fighting and let's get it. My guys are ready.”