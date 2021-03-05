'Unfinished business': Lanett boys look to finish the season strong in 2A title game

McCants acknowledged Midfield knows what is needed to play on this stage just like Lanett does, and he said the Patriots work noticeably hard on the court and like to push the ball. He said Saturday’s game could very well boil down to who can last the longest, but he likes Lanett’s chances given the work his players have put in.

McCants spoke highly of Midfield’s Anthony Johnson thanks to his strong play in addition to the energy and passion he brings to the game. McCants also praised guards Damariee Jones, Jamarkus Alexander and Malek Kendricks and stressed the importance of Lanett creating turnovers and forcing quick timeouts to get the momentum going in the Panthers’ favor.

Dozier and the Panthers have put in the time and effort to get back to the title game, and McCants said that’s continued in the days leading up to Saturday. He said the team’s practice Friday morning was its best of the entire season, as the players were already in the gym working up a sweat before he arrived and displayed the energy and excitement needed for the task ahead.

The Panthers have gone this far before, but their last trip to this stage offered a bittersweet ending. Now, Lanett is back with another chance to win it all, and the team has no intention of wasting this opportunity.

“[The message is] stay focused and keep fighting,” McCants said after the Hatton victory on Wednesday. “A lot of teams would just be happy to be here, but like I told you we're making it a tradition to be here at Lanett. We're just going to keep it rolling, keep fighting and let's get it. My guys are ready.”