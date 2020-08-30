Upgrade approved for Central-Phenix City softball field

Over the past 15 years, Central-Phenix City softball has come a long way from sharing a field with the local rec teams. Thanks to the school system’s commitment to the sport, the Lady Red Devils have even more progress in sight.
The Phenix City Board of Education approved Central’s request to install field turf for the entire Central softball field as part of a project that softball coach Mitchell Holt hopes gets underway in the coming weeks. Holt is hopeful that the installation is done by November, in plenty of time before the Lady Red Devils’ 2021 season.
Holt explained the infield turf will be softball-specific so there won’t be any rubber on the field, and research has shown the composition plays much more natural than an infield composed of rubber. The outfield, meanwhile, will be sand and rubber.
For Holt, the board’s approval will do wonders for the softball program moving forward.
“When they built the field, it was a lot of community support with people pitching in and giving their money and their time to make it a reality. The community involvement and people being willing to go above and beyond gave us cinder block dugouts and the concession stand the way it is. At the time, it was state-of-the-art,” Holt said. “We’re very appreciative of our school board, our administration and our superintendent for always looking out for everybody in the school system. It’s not just softball or just athletics — they look out for everybody in the school system.
“As a coach of a female sports, it’s rewarding to have an administration that values our sport. We’re very blessed.”
Holt explained the turf’s installation is necessary given drainage issues at the field. The stadium’s location up on a hill had originally allowed for drainage downhill, but the school’s expansion with the freshman academy followed by the indoor practice facility caused drainage issues. The outfield would especially stay muddy after a rain, and Holt would be forced to decide each day if weather would force the team to just stay inside.
Holt said his old-school mentality made him initially hesitant about field turf until Central played at Jacksonville State last season. He not only got to see how the surface played up close, but he learned about how much less maintenance is required and how that would free up more time to focus on other things.
Holt expressed his appreciation for the school’s administration for listening to their concerns and ultimately following through to help the program.
“They had been planning on doing something for a few years now. The opportunity presented itself with this new construction going on around our field to do it now,” Holt said. “Timing is everything, and with construction going on our board and our superintendent felt that if it was ever going to get done it needed to be done now.”
Holt said the field-turf installation is just the start of an expansion for Central softball that will continue well into 2021. Holt understands that there’s plenty of work ahead, but it will be well worth it for a softball program that has established itself as one of the top teams in the state.
“Just to see it come full circle, it’s special. I get goosebumps thinking about it because I know a lot of coaches, players and parents along the way dedicated a lot of time, effort and money to the program,” Holt said. “We’ve always had a really, really, really nice facility, and with the concession stand coming down and the construction that we’ll deal with in 2021 will be well worth it in 2022 when the building is complete because it will just be an exclamation mark on top of a beautiful field.”
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!