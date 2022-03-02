‘Us against everybody’: Auburn High girls prepared for Final Four showdown

Syriah Daniels simply said it all.
“Really, the key is us,” Daniels said. “It’s us against everybody right now.”
The Auburn High girls’ basketball team is back in the Final Four for the third time in four years and will face Vestavia Hills Thursday at 9 a.m. inside Birmingham’s Legacy Arena.
And as Daniels stated, the key to this year’s run is each other.
It starts in the offseason as head coach Courtney Pritchett plans team events.
The Tigers have team dinners, they get together with each other’s families and invite them to practice, but the biggest offseason event is the preseason retreat, according to Pritchett.
The team stays at a cabin where the rules are no phones, no TV, or anything for a couple of days to bring the team together and get to know each other.
“I think those things have been major and key in us being successful as far as getting the chemistry together,” Pritchett said.
And once the season begins, the players make a point of spending time together away from the court.
Daniels says while not everyone on the team might be in the same social clique, they all make a point of bonding off the court. The players will go out to eat, go to the movies and do all sorts of different activities to get to know each other.
In fact, Daniels’ favorite memory from the Final Four run so far was the team going out and helping Pritchett find a suit to wear for the upcoming trip to Birmingham.
The chemistry has been a big factor in the current run to the Final Four, but the practices have also helped the team prepare for the opponents they have faced in the state tournament.
Auburn High has defeated Prattville, rival Central and now faces Vestavia Hills.
And while the sprints and running haven’t been a player favorite, Kelsi Andrews knows that the cardio will pay off against the Rebels, especially on defense.
“The running is preparing us for this,” Kelsi laughed. “We’ve got to close out on the shooters, so we’ve got to be pretty fast. No drives, no shot, no nothing. You’ve got to play defense. Practice has been challenging, that’s all I’m going to say.”
For Kelsi, many of her teammates have stood out during the run to the Final Four.
Players like Daniels, her sister Carleigh, Brianna Harris and Sydney Garner have stepped up throughout Auburn High’s run.
“For the past few games, Bri is blooming at the right time,” Kelsi said. “I feel like she’s scoring more. And Carleigh, you know she gets out there and do what she do. Syriah, she can get a bucket when we need it. And Sydney. When we need 50-50 balls, she’s there, and she’s going to go get a rebound when you need it.”
And for Carleigh, she gave credit to the bench and players like Milan Garner, Aliyah Spruill, Kristianna Ware, Zion Hunt, Jayliyah Milner, Nevaeh Small and Lydia Smalley.
“I know the starting five is supposed to be the best, but without our bench, we probably wouldn’t be where we are,” Carleigh said. “They are our support system. They are the ones who keep us upbeat and happy.”
Despite this being the third Final Four appearance in four years, the Final Four is the furthest the Tigers have made it in the state tournament.
Pritchett, Daniels and the Andrews sisters all agreed they want to take that next step and win the state championship.
“That would mean a lot,” Daniels said of advancing to the state championship. “It would just show us as much as hard work that we’ve put in, it would show us the result. To keep having results after how hard we work it only makes us go harder and keep going.”