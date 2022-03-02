‘Us against everybody’: Auburn High girls prepared for Final Four showdown

In fact, Daniels’ favorite memory from the Final Four run so far was the team going out and helping Pritchett find a suit to wear for the upcoming trip to Birmingham.

The chemistry has been a big factor in the current run to the Final Four, but the practices have also helped the team prepare for the opponents they have faced in the state tournament.

Auburn High has defeated Prattville, rival Central and now faces Vestavia Hills.

And while the sprints and running haven’t been a player favorite, Kelsi Andrews knows that the cardio will pay off against the Rebels, especially on defense.

“The running is preparing us for this,” Kelsi laughed. “We’ve got to close out on the shooters, so we’ve got to be pretty fast. No drives, no shot, no nothing. You’ve got to play defense. Practice has been challenging, that’s all I’m going to say.”

For Kelsi, many of her teammates have stood out during the run to the Final Four.

Players like Daniels, her sister Carleigh, Brianna Harris and Sydney Garner have stepped up throughout Auburn High’s run.