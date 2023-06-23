LaFayette High School will temporarily remain open during the construction of the new consolidated high school in Chambers County, meaning the LaFayette Bulldogs and Valley Rams sports teams will play at least one more season during the 2023-24 academic schoolyear.

Both schools have kept coaches staffs in place in athletics and they’ve filled out schedules for upcoming seasons in case this ruling came.

The schools will eventually be merged, U.S. District Court Judge Keith Watkins ruled Friday, and construction of a new school building is cleared to begin, concluding the jostling between lawyers and the federal judge over whether the new school would be built, and where it would be built. Watkins pushes forward a court order issued back in 1993 that called for the consolidation of schools citing demographic disparities between the schools in the Chambers County Schools District.

Watkins, however, sustained an objection to the district’s plan to merge the student bodies immediately during the construction of the new school. “Those plans create an undue burden on the black students at LaFayette High School,” the judge wrote in his ruling. Instead, LaFayette and Valley will continue to operate separately during construction of the new school, which will surely take up the entirety of the 2023-24 schoolyear.

The new Chambers County High School will be built in Valley, with the judge overruling objections to its construction there. It’s not yet been announced which coaches could be brought to the new school or if the school will use a new mascot or Rams or Bulldogs.

The Valley boys basketball team won the Class 5A state championship last season during a stellar undefeated year under head coach Marshon Harper.

Valley football went 4-6 last season in Class 5A. LaFayette football went 2-7 last season in Class 2A.