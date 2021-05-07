Valley clinches regional berth with walk-off win over Opelika

“It was really nervous but I knew I had to hit the ball for my team,” she said of her big triple.

Valley opened the game’s scoring with one run in the bottom of the third before Opelika tied the game in the top of the third. But with Green in the circle, Valley didn’t allow another run, and walked off with the win in the seventh.

“It means everything,” Hopkins said. “These girls worked from the moment we stepped on that field to the moment we just scored that last run. They worked together. We worked hard through every pitch. We were behind our pitcher. We struggled at the plate, yeah, but when it was time, we did it.

“And I cannot be more proud.”

Valley advanced to face Eufaula in the regional finals later Friday, ultimately losing 7-0 as the Tigers captured the area title. Opelika’s season ended with the loss.

Valley lost to Eufaula to start the tournament, then facing elimination, beat Russell County on Thursday to survive and advance to Friday. Opelika beat Russell County on Thursday then lost to Eufaula to move into Friday’s elimination game.