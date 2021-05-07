Valley clinches regional berth with walk-off win over Opelika

K.K. Green stepped up to the plate in a tie game in the bottom of the seventh, with Valley’s season on the line.
There’s no bigger moment for a senior. And there was nobody better for Valley.
Green ripped a triple to right field, and the Rams’ dugout erupted as she rounded the bases to third — just 43 feet from Gulf Shores. When she crossed home plate just moments later, Valley had punched its ticket to regionals with a thrilling 2-1 walk-off win over Opelika on Friday at the Area 4-6A Tournament at West Ridge Park.
Valley’s win in the elimination game sent the Rams to the area tournament finals, and clinched their spot in the state playoffs.
“I’m just at a loss for words right now,” Valley head coach Torie Hopkins said after Valley’s emotional celebration.
Green shined in the circle for Valley and held Opelika to just one run, scored in the top of the third. Then she scored the game-winning run in the bottom of the seventh, getting in scoring position with that leadoff triple.
With the winning run at third, Opelika intentionally walked the bases loaded to create force-out opportunities at every base, but Green raced across home plate on a wild pitch to send Valley to the South regional in Gulf Shores.
“It was very exciting to me that we won the game and we get to go to Gulf Shores,” Green said. “We’ve been working hard toward this our whole season.
“It was really nervous but I knew I had to hit the ball for my team,” she said of her big triple.
Valley opened the game’s scoring with one run in the bottom of the third before Opelika tied the game in the top of the third. But with Green in the circle, Valley didn’t allow another run, and walked off with the win in the seventh.
“It means everything,” Hopkins said. “These girls worked from the moment we stepped on that field to the moment we just scored that last run. They worked together. We worked hard through every pitch. We were behind our pitcher. We struggled at the plate, yeah, but when it was time, we did it.
“And I cannot be more proud.”
Valley advanced to face Eufaula in the regional finals later Friday, ultimately losing 7-0 as the Tigers captured the area title. Opelika’s season ended with the loss.
Valley lost to Eufaula to start the tournament, then facing elimination, beat Russell County on Thursday to survive and advance to Friday. Opelika beat Russell County on Thursday then lost to Eufaula to move into Friday’s elimination game.
“That was a senior coming through at the end,” Hopkins said of Green after the win over Opelika. “She’s a big-moment kind of person. She has a very cool and collective attitude. She was on the mound today. She had like 10 strikeouts. She was ready to come out here and win this game — just like all of them.
“We were the underdog,” Hopkins added. “Yeah, we still have Eufaula, but we are going to regionals and it just means so much for these seniors, it means so much to me and the rest of the girls.”
Friday, Valley won the big game with the season on the line and advanced to the playoffs to play together again.
“It’s really exciting, because last year, it got taken away — and no one thought we could make it this far,” Green said.