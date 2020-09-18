Valley comes up clutch on way to win over Lanier

The Poets’ offense may have struggled, but their special teams was another story and they made their biggest play of the night on the ensuing kickoff when Jamarcus Hamilton took it all the way to the end zone and it looked like the game would once again be tied. However, a penalty on the extra point and a failed two-point try left the Rams with a 7-6 lead.

Penalties hurt the Poets all night as they wiped out two long returns on interceptions, forced the two-point attempt and put them behind the chains on several drives.

The next drive once again saw the Rams facing a fourth down and they once again went for it and scored a touchdown. This time running back Joshua Heath took it 40 yards around the right side to stretch the lead to 14-6 with five minutes remaining in the first half.

After three scores in under three minutes, the defenses once again took control and there was not another point scored until late in the fourth.

Sidney Lanier managed just four more first downs and was unable to take advantage of their own defense’s big plays, and besides the late touchdown, the Rams only threatened to extend the lead one time, and that was thanks to several big penalties by the Poets.