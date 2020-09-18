Valley comes up clutch on way to win over Lanier

VALLEY — In a game where every yard was hard-fought, Valley’s success on fourth down was just enough to lift the Rams past Sidney Lanier 21-6 in a defensive showdown.
The defense for Valley (4-1, 1-1) was dominant from the first whistle to the last, and did not allow the Poets to score an offensive touchdown, while allowing just six first downs on the night.
Despite not allowing a touchdown, the pressure was on the Valley defense the entire game. As impressive as the Rams were, the Poets’ defense was not far behind as both units were able to keep the other’s offense in neutral for most of the game. Neither allowed a touchdown in the first or third quarters of the game.
After Valley’s quarterback Will Kennedy was picked off in the endzone to start the second quarter, it looked like the Rams had missed their best chance to open the scoring. However, their defense forced a quick three-and-out and Valley was able to start on the Poets’ side of the field.
When the Rams’ drive stalled at the 20-yard line, head coach Adam Hunter initially sent out the kicking team on fourth down, but decided to stick with his offense and he was rewarded with the first score of the game.
Kennedy made up for his earlier mistake and hit Jacquez Trammell in stride for the touchdown and the lead.
The Poets’ offense may have struggled, but their special teams was another story and they made their biggest play of the night on the ensuing kickoff when Jamarcus Hamilton took it all the way to the end zone and it looked like the game would once again be tied. However, a penalty on the extra point and a failed two-point try left the Rams with a 7-6 lead.
Penalties hurt the Poets all night as they wiped out two long returns on interceptions, forced the two-point attempt and put them behind the chains on several drives.
The next drive once again saw the Rams facing a fourth down and they once again went for it and scored a touchdown. This time running back Joshua Heath took it 40 yards around the right side to stretch the lead to 14-6 with five minutes remaining in the first half.
After three scores in under three minutes, the defenses once again took control and there was not another point scored until late in the fourth.
Sidney Lanier managed just four more first downs and was unable to take advantage of their own defense’s big plays, and besides the late touchdown, the Rams only threatened to extend the lead one time, and that was thanks to several big penalties by the Poets.
Valley put the game out of reach in the fourth when Dalton Dunn punched it in from seven yards out to make it a two-score game with just over a minute to play.
Valley 21, Sidney Lanier 6
L — 0 6 0 0 — 6
V – 0 14 0 7 – 21
Second quarter
V — Jacquez Trammell 20 pass from Kennedy (XP good), 7:23.
L — Jamarcus Hamilton kickoff return (conversion failed), 7:07.
V — Josh Heath 40 run (XP good), 5:00.
Fourth quarter
V — Dalton Dunn 7 run (XP good), 1:17.
