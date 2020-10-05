 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Valley football cancels games due to coronavirus concerns
0 comments
top story

Valley football cancels games due to coronavirus concerns

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Tallassee vs. Valley high school football

The Valley Rams run onto the field prior the Tallassee vs. Valley high school football game in Valley on Oct. 4, 2019.

 Sara Palczewski1

Valley High School has canceled its next two varsity football games as well as its upcoming freshman football game due to coronavirus concerns, the school announced Sunday night.

Valley’s region game at Park Crossing on Friday and its home region game against Opelika on Oct. 16 will be forfeited as a result. If the Rams return to play as scheduled, their final regular season game would be on Oct. 23 at Lee-Montgomery.

“Although we are crushed that we cannot play these three games, we are thankful that we do have one more remaining game against Robert E. Lee in Montgomery where our football players, especially our seniors, can enjoy a game of football,” the school’s statement regarding the cancellations said in part. “Although COVID-19 continues to interfere with our daily lives, we must remember that our Valley pride and compassion for those infected are far greater than these missed events. We will rise above this disappointment, and we will come out stronger in the end. COVID-19 cannot keep us down for long.”

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

The statement informed anyone who has purchased tickets to these games that they will be refunded through GoFan.

Due to the forfeitures, the Rams will have a 4-4 overall record this season with a 2-4 record in region play.

Valley is one of several local football teams that have had their 2020 schedule affected by the coronavirus. Beulah was forced to miss three games to start the year due to positive cases, Russell County did not play its first four games due to coronavirus concerns and Auburn High’s opener against Bob Jones was postponed and then later canceled due to traveling concerns during the pandemic.

Valley athletic director/head football coach Adam Hunter did not respond to a request for comment.

0 comments

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert