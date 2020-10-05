Valley football cancels games due to coronavirus concerns

Valley High School has canceled its next two varsity football games as well as its upcoming freshman football game due to coronavirus concerns, the school announced Sunday night.

Valley’s region game at Park Crossing on Friday and its home region game against Opelika on Oct. 16 will be forfeited as a result. If the Rams return to play as scheduled, their final regular season game would be on Oct. 23 at Lee-Montgomery.

“Although we are crushed that we cannot play these three games, we are thankful that we do have one more remaining game against Robert E. Lee in Montgomery where our football players, especially our seniors, can enjoy a game of football,” the school’s statement regarding the cancellations said in part. “Although COVID-19 continues to interfere with our daily lives, we must remember that our Valley pride and compassion for those infected are far greater than these missed events. We will rise above this disappointment, and we will come out stronger in the end. COVID-19 cannot keep us down for long.”

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The statement informed anyone who has purchased tickets to these games that they will be refunded through GoFan.

Due to the forfeitures, the Rams will have a 4-4 overall record this season with a 2-4 record in region play.