Valley football: Schedule, photos, outlook for 2022 season

OFFENSE

Then-sophomore quarterback Cam Dooley led the young Valley Rams to a 2-0 start last season, with a head-turning opening win over Valley then a big victory in the rivalry game against Lanett.

After going through some growing pains, Valley got a region win in October against Park Crossing.

Now Dooley is back leading the Valley offense again as a junior with a lot more experience under his belt this time around, and the Rams are looking to show how much they’ve grown together in the 2022 season.

“I think our kids have matured a little bit,” Valley head coach Adam Hunter said. “I think we’ve been young for the past two years and those kids are growing up a little bit.”

Hunter is entering his third season as a head coach of the Rams. Valley went 4-5 last year with three of those wins coming on the field and another by forfeit.

The dual-threat Dooley is back to lead the Valley offense and try to pick up more wins like those exciting two weeks to start last season.

Hunter is also excited about realignment, and for the chance for Valley to be back in Class 5A this season. Valley competed in Class 5A from 2016 to 2019 and moved up to Class 6A for Hunter’s first two seasons.

“We’re hoping that 6A prepared us for 5A football this year, and that we can play at the 6A speed of the game at the 5A level,” Hunter said. “Hopefully that has prepared us a little bit for this year, and you know, I think the kids are excited. It’s big for us to be able to get back down and be able to compete.”

DEFENSE

Valley has all 11 starters back on defense.

For a team looking to grow up, it helps to grow up together.

Valley’s defense has plenty of experience now, and plenty of experience playing together, with a strong helping of juniors leading the bunch and some seniors playing some key positions.

Hunter first pointed to his two starting corners, Jay Harper and Ian Crim-Davis, who are both juniors. Big defensive lineman Robert White is also a junior and poised to plug holes and wreak havoc.

For the seniors, Kenneth Stephens is back after leading the Rams in tackles last season. I’zaya Robinson should also record plenty of tackles at inside linebacker. Marki Madden plays defensive end and will look to get around the edge to get to opposing passers.

“We’ve got to sure up some things, but we’re going to really lean on our defense, because they are the veterans of the two groups,” Hunter said. “They’re going to lead the way. I’m still a firm believer in ‘defense wins championships.’ Hopefully they’ll play like they did last year. We were competitive in 6A last year. So, you know, just leaning on them and hopefully they’ll be ready for it.”

Valley opens up the season with two games on the road, first playing at Handley before playing the big game at Lanett — a showdown between schools just five miles apart.

Then Valley has its first home game, a rematch with Beauregard—this time as a region showdown as part of Region 4-5A.

Valley Rams 2022 football schedule Aug. 19 at Handley Aug. 26 at Lanett Sept. 2 vs. Beauregard* Sept. 8 at Sylacauga* Sept. 23 vs. Russell County Sept. 30 vs. Central Clay County* Oct. 7 at Tallassee* Oct. 14 vs. Elmore County* Oct. 21 vs. Carroll Oct. 28 at Ben Russell *-denotes Region 4-5A game

Vital stats >> Head Coach: Adam Hunter (3rd season at VHS; 4-5, 8-10 overall record) >> Stadium: Rams Field >> Region: Class 5A, Region 4 >> 2020 record: 4-5 (2-5) >> Returning Starters: 19 (8 offense, 11 defense) >> Last Playoff App.: 2019 >> Last Region Title: 2019 >> State Titles: 1970