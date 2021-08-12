Valley looks to bring a physical approach to the new season. Will it be enough to push the Rams into the playoffs?

Football season is coming up. The Opelika-Auburn News is previewing seasons for area teams in a series presented by The Orthopaedic Clinic. Be sure to grab the 2021 High School Football Preview print section in the Aug. 15 edition of the O-A News.
OFFENSE
The Valley Rams went through some eye-opening experiences last year in its first season back in Class 6A.
Head coach Adam Hunter would be the first to admit that.
But after a year of taking those experiences and seeing where they need to be and putting in the workouts to get there, the Rams are ready for another run at the tough opponents on their schedule.
Valley enters the season having gone 3-3 on the field last season with one more win coming by forfeit and two more losses coming by forfeit during a tumultuous season affected by COVID-19.
A season with unprecedented challenges made for a brutal way for Hunter start his tenure as head coach, after the longtime assistant at Valley was promoted to the head job in 2020, but the Rams are pushing forward this season and working to establish an identity as a physical football team.
“Me and the coaches, we talk to them every day about being physical, and winning each day,” Hunter said. “And that’s what’s important for us. We’re going to be one of the smallest 6A schools competing in 6A.
“We’re proud of our kids as a coaching staff. Our kids have really bought into it,” he said, of that focus on being a physical team.
Senior Kalen Sherrel is sure to be a playmaker at running back for the Rams, with Kenneth Stephens sharing some of the carries and also playing some receiver.
Big Romel Jackson will be one of the Rams’ go-to targets as an outside receiver.
“I feel amazing playing that role, where, if the running game’s not working so well, either throw the ball up, or if it’s third-and-long, I’m that guy you can count on,” Jackson said.
The Rams scored a season-best 49 points in its season opener last year against Beauregard.
“On offense, we’re going to mix it up a little bit,” Hunter said. “We want to be a little downhill running, gap scheme offense that can stretch the field a little bit as well.”
DEFENSE
Jackson also plays safety for the Rams on defense.
“We all got bigger, stronger,” he said of this offseason, echoing the goals set out by his head coach.
Hunter said the team is ahead of the curve of where it was last year entering the season, as teams had to deal with lockdown last summer and the Rams were scattered and unable to dive into the playbook as much together. This year, he figures the team is entering camp with most of its installation already down, giving the Rams a chance to hit the ground running at fall practice.
Plus, that work in the weight room and in workouts could pay dividends.
“We’re very physical on defense. We preach that,” Hunter said.
Last season, the Rams played their best game on defense against Sidney Lanier, holding the Poets to six points in a 21-6 win. The Rams beat Beauregard 49-13 in the opener and topped Lanett 20-14 in the second game of the year — holding a high-powered Panthers offense down and proving what the Rams are capable of on defense.