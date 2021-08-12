Valley looks to bring a physical approach to the new season. Will it be enough to push the Rams into the playoffs?

Football season is coming up. The Opelika-Auburn News is previewing seasons for area teams in a series presented by The Orthopaedic Clinic. Be sure to grab the 2021 High School Football Preview print section in the Aug. 15 edition of the O-A News.

OFFENSE

The Valley Rams went through some eye-opening experiences last year in its first season back in Class 6A.

Head coach Adam Hunter would be the first to admit that.

But after a year of taking those experiences and seeing where they need to be and putting in the workouts to get there, the Rams are ready for another run at the tough opponents on their schedule.

Valley enters the season having gone 3-3 on the field last season with one more win coming by forfeit and two more losses coming by forfeit during a tumultuous season affected by COVID-19.

A season with unprecedented challenges made for a brutal way for Hunter start his tenure as head coach, after the longtime assistant at Valley was promoted to the head job in 2020, but the Rams are pushing forward this season and working to establish an identity as a physical football team.