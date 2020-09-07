 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Valley region game against Russell County postponed
0 comments

Valley region game against Russell County postponed

  • Updated
  • 0
Only $5 for 5 months
Lanett vs Valley 8.28.20

Valley's Joshua Heath (13) carries in the first half. Lanett vs Valley on Friday, Aug. 28 in Lanett, Ala.

 Adam Sparks / for the Opelika-Auburn News

Valley's region game at Russell County this Friday has been postponed, Rams head coach Adam Hunter confirmed on Monday. The schedule change comes after Russell County missed its first two games due to coronavirus concerns.

Hunter said Valley and Russell County are looking at rescheduling the game for Oct. 30, which would be the regular season finale for both teams. Hunter added that the Rams will not try and pick up a new opponent for this Friday.

Valley stands at 2-1 on the season following victories over Beauregard and Lanett and a 34-22 loss to region foe Carver-Montgomery on Friday. The Rams' next game will be next Friday at home against region opponent Sidney Lanier.

The Warriors, meanwhile, have yet to play in 2020. Their next scheduled game is next Friday at Lee-Montgomery. 

0 comments

Tags

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert