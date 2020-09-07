Valley region game against Russell County postponed

Valley's region game at Russell County this Friday has been postponed, Rams head coach Adam Hunter confirmed on Monday. The schedule change comes after Russell County missed its first two games due to coronavirus concerns.
Hunter said Valley and Russell County are looking at rescheduling the game for Oct. 30, which would be the regular season finale for both teams. Hunter added that the Rams will not try and pick up a new opponent for this Friday.
Valley stands at 2-1 on the season following victories over Beauregard and Lanett and a 34-22 loss to region foe Carver-Montgomery on Friday. The Rams' next game will be next Friday at home against region opponent Sidney Lanier.
The Warriors, meanwhile, have yet to play in 2020. Their next scheduled game is next Friday at Lee-Montgomery.
