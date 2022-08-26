Valley shuts out Lanett for third straight rivalry win

LANETT — Valley and Lanett might be two of the closest rivals in the state in terms of geography — only a five-mile drive separates the two high schools.

But Friday night showed they have some big differences on the football right now.

Valley is one of the biggest teams in Class 5A, having spent the last two years playing 6A ball. The Rams are also highly experienced, with a senior-laden defense and a returning starting quarterback in Cam Dooley leading the way.

Lanett is one of the smaller teams in Class 2A and is just three years removed from winning a state championship in 1A. The Panthers are also young, with only nine seniors on their entire roster and starting four different freshmen on the offensive line.

That size and experience gap played out at Morgan-Washburn Stadium, as Valley shut out Lanett, 19-0, for its third straight win in the rivalry series.

"We talked about this — defense is going to be the heart of our team," Valley head coach Adam Hunter said. "They play hard. They get after it. This is a veteran group. They've been playing a lot of football, and they've been playing 6A football. I'm excited about them.

"We've just got to help them out a little bit offensively."

The Rams were led offensively by Dooley, who had 185 yards of total offense and was responsible for all three of their touchdowns Friday night.

Dooley's 12-yard touchdown run in the fourth quarter — one in which he broke several tackles and got some help from his teammates to push him into the end zone — helped put away a Lanett team that hung tough with Valley for most of the way.

"Some of these are growing pains," Lanett head coach Clifford Story said. "Some of this is what I expected. They were a much more physical team and a bigger team. We're young... so we're gonna have some bumps and bruises.

"But they did not quit, and I can live with that."

Lanett had its opportunities throughout the night, but penalties, turnovers and missed assignments on third and fourth downs cost the Panthers dearly against the bigger Rams.

Valley's defense forced two interceptions, two fumbles and two three-and-outs to hand Lanett its first shutout loss since 2015. That 2015 season was also the last time Valley beat Lanett by more than a single score, as this rivalry has been marked by tight games for the last several years.

"We made plays when we needed to," Hunter said. "We were pretty aggressive. We contained the quarterback and did a great job of our run defense — that's what I'm most impressed by."

The clutch plays on offense came early, as Dooley converted a pair of third downs before taking a quarterback keeper for a 13-yard touchdown on the first drive of the game. Lanett drove into Valley territory on its own first drive, but a 22-yard loss on a snap that went over quarterback Jarrious Goodman's head killed any hopes of points.

After Valley's offense went three-and-out, its defense stood tall, as defensive back Zanquerious Woody intercepted a fourth-down pass from Goodman just outside his own goal line.

The Rams converted several third downs on the ensuing drive before the Panthers had their own opportunity to get off the field on a fourth-down try. However, a busted coverage made it easy for Dooley to find a wide-open Jamarious Martin in the end zone for a 20-yard touchdown that doubled Valley's lead in the first quarter.

The next two scoreless quarters were marked by both offenses failing to capitalize on the other sides' penalties and turnovers. Midway through the third quarter, after a Lanett fumble inside its own territory, Valley coughed up the ball at the 5-yard line after a miscommunication in the backfield.

"We've just got to get more consistency offensively," Hunter said. "We shoot ourselves in the foot. Like fumbling the football going in — we line up and run the wrong play. Our quarterback and running back get mixed up. That's stuff we've got to clean up if we want to be successful in this 5A region."

Late in the third quarter, Lanett pushed back into Valley's half of the field before Goodman had to briefly leave the game due to an injury. On third-and-long, Lanett called on sophomore Cadarius Guilbeau to step into a tough spot, and Valley's Quendarius Story came down with a clutch interception.

Valley marched down the field on the ensuing possession, capitalizing on Lanett's fatigue and a few more penalties for Dooley's final touchdown with 8:59 left to play.

"They got tired a little bit, and we didn't fit into some gaps on a few plays and had a couple of busted assignments," Clifford Story said. "But I can live with what happened tonight, because I know we're gonna get in the lab and fix a lot of these things. These young boys are gonna grow up, and they're gonna grow up fast."

Lanett will look to bounce back next Friday night in its region opener, a road game at Horseshoe Bend.

And, after a close road loss to nearby power Handley in Week 1, Valley now has two strong results to build from as it heads into the start of region play next week with a home opener against Beauregard.

"We just need more consistency offensively," Hunter said. "We've got to sustain drives. We've got to sustain drives and not shoot ourselves in the foot."

Valley 19, Lanett 0

VAL — 12 0 0 7

LAN — 0 0 0 0

First quarter

VAL — Cam Dooley 13 run (kick failed), 8:08

VAL — Jamarious Martin 20 pass from Dooley (kick failed), 3:57

Fourth quarter

VAL — Dooley 12 run (kick good), 8:59