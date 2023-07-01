Valley quarterback Cam'Ron Dooley has a landing spot for 2024 after announcing via Twitter that he has committed to the University of Missouri.

The Valley quarterback, who projects to the next level as an athlete, narrowed his options down to Kentucky, Missouri and Vanderbilt before ultimately landing with the Tigers.

Dooley had offers from schools like Jacksonville State, Tulane, Liberty, Alabama State and UAB but had narrowed those down to three SEC schools.

In his junior season, Dooley rushed 81 times for 377 yards and six touchdowns. He completed 46% of his 93 pass attempts for 721 yards, just four interceptions and eight touchdowns. Those combined for 1,098 all purpose yards last season.​

The Rams moved from Class 6A to Class 5A in 2022 and landed in a tough Region 4 led by Central Clay County. In 2023, they’ll look to improve on last season’s 4-6 record.

The season was highlighted by a 19-0 shutout of Lanett and 27-23 win over Russell County. Dooley and the Rams will look to build on those foundations this season, with the quarterback’s experience serving as a stepping stone.​

Standing at six feet four inches, Dooley has size that will carry over to the college level and the ability to make plays with his. legs that will continue in this upcoming season.

Dooley was also a forward on Valley’s undefeated state champion basketball team, averaging 18 points and 10 rebounds per game in the team’s 31-0 season.