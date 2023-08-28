Vote each week for the East Alabama Orthopaedics & Sports Medicine Player of the Week. Voting ends Tuesday at 11:59 p.m.

Jackson Kilgore, quarterback

Auburn High

Scoring three touchdowns in an impressive debut as starter, Kilgore led No. 2 Auburn High to a 39-14 win over No. 3 Hoover. Kilgore finished 20-of-30 passing for 207 yards and two touchdowns through the air while also running for another 22-yard touchdown.

Arthur Woods, running back

Reeltown

In a big night for the Reeltown Rebels, Woods was one of the biggest parts, rolling up five touchdowns in a 41-14 win over cross-river rival Tallassee. Woods finished with 194 rushing yards and those five scores on just six carries.

Koreen Henry, receiver

Chambers Academy

Posting monster numbers in Chambers Academy’s bounce-back win, Henry finished with eight catches for 190 yards and four touchdowns against Heritage School from Georgia. The Rebels bounced back to get to 1-1 on the season with a 48-6 blowout win.

