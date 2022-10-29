 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
East Alabama Orthopaedics & Sports Medicine Player of the Week

Vote now: Jacori Tarver, Pete Lanier and DV Williams are this week's O-A News Player of the Week nominees

Beauregard vs Sylacauga

Beauregard's Jacori Tarver (1) carries in the second half. Beauregard vs Sylacauga on Thursday, Sept. 29 in Opelika, Ala.

Jacori Tarver, running back

Beauregard

Tarver rushed for 147 yards on 21 carries in Beauregard’s 28-17 win over Lincoln on Friday on the road. Beauregard finished the regular season with a near-perfect 9-1 record.

Pete Lanier, wide receiver

Lee-Scott

Lanier scored twice in the second quarter of Lee-Scott’s season-finale win over Edgewood, on both sides of the ball. He caught a five-yard touchdown pass then less than a minute later ran in a 20-yard pick-six.

DV Williams, running back

Auburn High

Williams punched in two early touchdowns for Auburn High on the Tigers’ way to a 63-0 rout of Smiths Station. Williams scored both touchdowns from 10 yards out to put Auburn High up early.

Who is the East Alabama Orthopaedics & Sports Medicine Player of the Week?

