Vote now: Jacori Tarver, Pete Lanier and DV Williams are this week's O-A News Player of the Week nominees

Jacori Tarver, running back

Beauregard

Tarver rushed for 147 yards on 21 carries in Beauregard’s 28-17 win over Lincoln on Friday on the road. Beauregard finished the regular season with a near-perfect 9-1 record.

Pete Lanier, wide receiver

Lee-Scott

Lanier scored twice in the second quarter of Lee-Scott’s season-finale win over Edgewood, on both sides of the ball. He caught a five-yard touchdown pass then less than a minute later ran in a 20-yard pick-six.

DV Williams, running back

Auburn High

Williams punched in two early touchdowns for Auburn High on the Tigers’ way to a 63-0 rout of Smiths Station. Williams scored both touchdowns from 10 yards out to put Auburn High up early.