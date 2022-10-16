 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story
East Alabama Orthopaedics & Sports Medicine Player of the Week

Vote now: Jake White, Keondae Huguley and Jaylen Epps are this week's O-A News Player of the Week nominees

  • 0
Valiant Cross vs Lee-Scott football - 2022

Lee-Scott's Jake White (31) hauls in the reception before taking the ball into the endzone for six points during the Valiant Cross vs Lee-Scott game on Friday, Oct. 14, 2022.

 Eric Starling for the O-A News

Jake White, wide receiver

Lee-Scott

White finished with 152 total yards and three touchdowns in Lee-Scott’s regiong-title-winning win over Valiant Cross Academy last Friday. White caught five passes for 120 yards and two touchdowns while rushing for 32 yards and another score on three carries.

Keondae Huguley, running back/linebacker

Lanett

Huguley shined on both sides of the ball, hitting the century mark in rushing on offense while producing as a team leader on defense. Huguley finished with 101 rushing yards on nine carries on offense and finished with 10 tackles with four tackles for loss in Lanett’s 30-25 win over Goshen.

Jaylen Epps, quarterback

People are also reading…

Central-Phenix City

In the epic regular-season showdown between Central-Phenix City and Auburn High, Epps shined, finishing with 239 total yards and two touchdowns. He finished 12-of-16 passing for 163 yards and a touchdown through the air, while rushing for 76 yards and a score on 11 carries.

Who is the East Alabama Orthopaedics and Sports Medicine Player of the Week?

You voted:
0 Comments
* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Meet girls representing USA at the Street Child World Cup in Doha

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert