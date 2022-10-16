Vote now: Jake White, Keondae Huguley and Jaylen Epps are this week's O-A News Player of the Week nominees

Jake White, wide receiver

Lee-Scott

White finished with 152 total yards and three touchdowns in Lee-Scott’s regiong-title-winning win over Valiant Cross Academy last Friday. White caught five passes for 120 yards and two touchdowns while rushing for 32 yards and another score on three carries.

Keondae Huguley, running back/linebacker

Lanett

Huguley shined on both sides of the ball, hitting the century mark in rushing on offense while producing as a team leader on defense. Huguley finished with 101 rushing yards on nine carries on offense and finished with 10 tackles with four tackles for loss in Lanett’s 30-25 win over Goshen.

Jaylen Epps, quarterback

Central-Phenix City

In the epic regular-season showdown between Central-Phenix City and Auburn High, Epps shined, finishing with 239 total yards and two touchdowns. He finished 12-of-16 passing for 163 yards and a touchdown through the air, while rushing for 76 yards and a score on 11 carries.