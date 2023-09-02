Vote each week for the East Alabama Orthopaedics & Sports Medicine Player of the Week. Voting ends Tuesday at 11:59 p.m.

Roman Gagliano, quarterback

Opelika

Gagliano was on point in Opelika's 36-16 region win over JAG in Montgomery on Thursday night. The veteran signal-caller completed 18 of his 28 passes for 227 yards and three touchdowns for the Bulldogs.

Jamari Payne, defensive end

Loachapoka

Payne wasted no time in making an impact in Loachapoka's 14-12 road win at Beulah. The Purdue commitment had three tackles for loss in the first quarter and returned a fumble 68 yards for a touchdown early in the second quarter.

Wyatt Trexler, linebacker

Auburn High

Trexler played a huge role in Auburn High's strong defensive performance against a high-powered Enterprise offense. He recorded double-digit tackles, with five of them going for a loss and several more going for minimal gains.