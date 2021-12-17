Want to watch area alums during bowl season? Here’s a full list of Local Legends and their games

Although the 2021 college football season is winding down, there’s still plenty of opportunities to watch area alums in action.

The start of the 2021-22 bowl season on Friday marks the beginning of a stretch of games during which many local players will be in action. Twenty-six area alums are available to participate in bowl games as members of 19 different teams.

This list does not include players such as Central alums Justyn Ross and Ray Thornton III, who are not expected to play in Clemson’s Cheez-It Bowl; and Auburn High alum Mohamoud Diabate, who has entered the transfer portal prior to Florida’s Gasparilla Bowl. Below is the comprehensive list of local legends and the dates on which their bowls will be played:

Fri., Dec. 17, 11 a.m. CT (ESPN): Bahamas Bowl — Central alum Jahlil Ryles plays on the offensive line for MTSU. The redshirt sophomore has appeared in seven games this season.

Fri., Dec. 17, 5 p.m. (ESPN2): Tailgreeter Cure Bowl — Auburn High alum Aaron Diggs is a linebacker at Coastal Carolina. The redshirt freshman has not appeared in a game this season.