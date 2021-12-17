Want to watch area alums during bowl season? Here’s a full list of Local Legends and their games

Although the 2021 college football season is winding down, there’s still plenty of opportunities to watch area alums in action.
The start of the 2021-22 bowl season on Friday marks the beginning of a stretch of games during which many local players will be in action. Twenty-six area alums are available to participate in bowl games as members of 19 different teams.
This list does not include players such as Central alums Justyn Ross and Ray Thornton III, who are not expected to play in Clemson’s Cheez-It Bowl; and Auburn High alum Mohamoud Diabate, who has entered the transfer portal prior to Florida’s Gasparilla Bowl. Below is the comprehensive list of local legends and the dates on which their bowls will be played:
Fri., Dec. 17, 11 a.m. CT (ESPN): Bahamas Bowl — Central alum Jahlil Ryles plays on the offensive line for MTSU. The redshirt sophomore has appeared in seven games this season.
Fri., Dec. 17, 5 p.m. (ESPN2): Tailgreeter Cure Bowl — Auburn High alum Aaron Diggs is a linebacker at Coastal Carolina. The redshirt freshman has not appeared in a game this season.
Sat, Dec. 18, 10 a.m. (ESPN): RoofClaim.com Boca Raton Bowl — Glenwood alum Kye Robichaux is a running back at Western Kentucky. The true freshman has taken 56 carries for 265 yards and two touchdowns and has six receptions for 109 yards and one touchdown this season.
Sat., Dec. 18, 2:30 p.m. (ABC): Radiance Technologies Independence Bowl — Opelika alums Will Boler III and Charlie Benton play for UAB. Boler is a safety with 58 tackles and one pass break-up in his junior season; Benton is a linebacker with 21 tackles and 4.5 tackles for loss in his senior season.
Wed., Dec. 22, 7 p.m. (ESPN): Lockheed Martin Armed Forces Bowl — Auburn High alum Matthew Rhodes is a kicker at Army. The true freshman has not appeared in a game this season.
Fri., Dec. 24, 7 p.m. (ESPN): EasyPost Hawai’i Bowl — Central alum Peter Parrish is a quarterback at Memphis. The sophomore has appeared in three games and has 31 completions for 215 yards with no touchdowns and three interceptions and has rushed 22 times for 60 yards.
Sat., Dec. 25, 1:30 p.m. (ESPN): TaxAct Camellia Bowl — Central alums Terrell Gordon and Mason Cook and Smiths Station alum Jordan Jones play at Georgia State. Gordon is a sophomore linebacker and has three tackles; Cook is a sophomore offensive lineman and has appeared in 11 games; Jones is a true freshman and has appeared in two games.
Mon., Dec. 27, 1:30 p.m. (ESPN): Military Bowl — Central alum Joseph McKay is a running back at East Carolina. The true freshman has appeared in one game and has taken four carries for 14 yards.
Tues., Dec. 28, 11 a.m. (ESPN): TicketSmarter Birmingham Bowl — Opelika alum Devin Guice and Auburn High alums Cort Bradley, Joey McGinty, Tommy Nesmith and Trey Elston play at Auburn. Guice has played in five games and had four tackles and two punt returns for 21 yards; Elston has played in five games and recorded one tackle; Nesmith has played in one game but did not record any statistics; Bradley and McGinty have not appeared in a game this season.
Tues., Dec. 28, 2:15 p.m. (ESPN): SERVPRO First Responder Bowl — Central alum PJ Ramsey is a linebacker at Air Force. The sophomore has appeared in one game this fall and has not recorded any statistics.
Tues., Dec. 28, 9:15 p.m. (ESPN): Guaranteed Rate Bowl — Smiths Station alum Caleb Coleman is a defensive back at West Virginia. The redshirt freshman has appeared in four games and recorded one tackle this season.
Wed., Dec. 29, 4:45 p.m. (ESPN): Cheez-It Bowl — Central alum EJ Williams is a wide receiver at Clemson. The sophomore has appeared in eight games and has made nine receptions for 66 yards this season.
Wed., Dec. 29, 8:15 p.m. (ESPN): Valero Alamo Bowl — Lanett alum Trikweze Bridges is a cornerback at Oregon. The sophomore has appeared in 13 games and has 19 tackles, one interception, one forced fumble and one pass break-up this season.
Thurs., Dec. 30, 10:30 a.m. (ESPN): Duke’s Mayo Bowl — Reeltown alum Eric Shaw is a tight end at South Carolina. The sophomore has not appeared in a game this season.
Fri., Dec. 31, 2:30 p.m. (ESPN): CFP Semifinal at the Goodyear Cotton Bowl Classic — Central alum Javion Cohen and Kristian Story play at Alabama. Cohen is a sophomore offensive lineman and has started at left guard in 12 games; Story is a redshirt freshman defensive back and has two tackles in nine games this season.
Fri., Dec. 31, 6:30 p.m. (ESPN): CFP Semifinal at the Capital One Orange Bowl — Central alum Jackson Meeks is a wide receiver at Georgia. The true freshman has three receptions for 44 yards this season.
Sat., Jan. 1, 12 p.m. (ABC): Vrbo Citrus Bowl — Central alum Josh Jones is an offensive lineman at Kentucky. The redshirt freshman has not appeared in a game this season.
Sat., Jan. 1, 7:45 p.m. (ESPN): Allstate Sugar Bowl — Auburn High alum Griffin Speaks is a safety at Baylor. The sophomore has appeared in 10 games and has not recorded any statistics this season.
Tues., Jan. 4, 8 p.m. (ESPN): TaxAct Texas Bowl — Auburn High alum Avery Atkins is a punter and kickoff specialist at LSU. The senior has 59 punts for 2,504 yards — an average of 42.4 yards per punt — and has 52 touchbacks on 61 kickoffs this season.