Watch now: AHSAA plans to release return-to-play plan Thursday

Savarese said there will be several changes announced in Thursday’s press conference and in information the AHSAA will publish online that day, but he discussed a few in detail on Tuesday.

Savarese said the AHSAA will give the opportunity for schools to extend their sidelines from the 10-yard line to the other 10-yard line in order to spread players out more. Timeouts will go from one minute to two minutes to allow for more cleaning time, and the schools will have to hydrate their players differently and will need personal hydration equipment for the players.

Alabama’s meeting Wednesday will come on the heels of several local states tweaking their schedule, including Mississippi and Georgia moving the start of their seasons back two weeks to Sept. 4.

As far as those states’ decisions are concerned, Savarese said he expects them to be discussed during Wednesday’s meeting.

“There’s nothing that I would say may not or may be part of that discussion (Wednesday) because I do think it will be. There’s always discussion. I’ll discuss this more on Thursday,” Savarese said. “I have a call at 2 o’clock (Tuesday) with all the executive directors across the United States. I’ll update our board on that (Tuesday night and Wednesday), but it will be discussed.”