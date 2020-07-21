Watch now: AHSAA plans to release return-to-play plan Thursday

After growing speculation regarding Alabama high school football this fall, AHSAA executive director Steve Savarese announced a return-to-play plan is imminent.
Savarese spoke at the Fox Sports 910-1310 AM The Game High School Football Media Days in Opelika on Tuesday and discussed the athletic association’s plans moving forward. He explained that the AHSAA’s board will have a work session Tuesday night and a meeting Wednesday before unveiling the plans for the football season during a press conference at 1 p.m. Thursday.
Savarese said the AHSAA is looking forward to the start of football practice as normal the week of Aug. 3 beginning with an acclimation period on July 27.
“Our board (Wednesday) will be presented with a plan. We are going to hold a press conference Thursday at 1 o’clock, and Thursday at 1 o’clock we will release our plan for return to play — but it is a return-to-play (plan); it’s not a delay document. It’s not a document that will say we’re not playing sports. We will have a return-to-play document,” Savarese said. “Now, that can be tweaked by the board. We’ll have a work session (Tuesday night). We’ll meet again tomorrow, and we’ll finalize that document. We’ll probably have to tweak it again after the board meeting, and that’s why our press conference will be Thursday.
“We look forward to having a season. We want to provide our schools with as much flexibility so they will be able to participate in some form or capacity during the fall season of 2020.”
Savarese said there will be several changes announced in Thursday’s press conference and in information the AHSAA will publish online that day, but he discussed a few in detail on Tuesday.
Savarese said the AHSAA will give the opportunity for schools to extend their sidelines from the 10-yard line to the other 10-yard line in order to spread players out more. Timeouts will go from one minute to two minutes to allow for more cleaning time, and the schools will have to hydrate their players differently and will need personal hydration equipment for the players.
Alabama’s meeting Wednesday will come on the heels of several local states tweaking their schedule, including Mississippi and Georgia moving the start of their seasons back two weeks to Sept. 4.
As far as those states’ decisions are concerned, Savarese said he expects them to be discussed during Wednesday’s meeting.
“There’s nothing that I would say may not or may be part of that discussion (Wednesday) because I do think it will be. There’s always discussion. I’ll discuss this more on Thursday,” Savarese said. “I have a call at 2 o’clock (Tuesday) with all the executive directors across the United States. I’ll update our board on that (Tuesday night and Wednesday), but it will be discussed.”
Savarese lauded the efforts of the AHSAA coaches throughout this summer, saying the world would be in a better situation if everyone followed the same guidelines as the coaches have. He spoke highly of the efforts of Montgomery mayor Steven Reed to mandate masks in the city in which Savarese resides, and he later complimented Alabama governor Kay Ivey for issuing the state-wide mandate last week.
Savarese explained that anyone who thinks they’re immune to the virus or that it can’t affect them are sorely mistaken. He added that it’s affected his family, as his son-in-law has tested positive.
“It is something that we all are concerned about, but if we do what we’re asked to do we can all learn how to live with the virus,” Savarese said. “That’s the key for us: learning how to mitigate the possibility of receiving this terrible virus.”
Savarese issued a challenge to the student-athletes in attendance, saying they needed to follow the guidelines when they go home each day in order to limit any potential spread of the virus. He thanked the AHSAA staff for their tireless work all summer to put together the best plan possible, and he thanked the National Federation of State High Schools (NFHS) for providing all schools in the AHSAA with two free Pixellot cameras for live-streaming purposes.
In closing, Savarese preemptively thanked media members for being patient during what promises to be an unusual fall of covering football.
“The sideline will be different. You may have to go in a corner somewhere. Non-essentials will not be allowed on the sideline,” Savarese said. “Everyone is going to have to sacrifice a little bit, so I want to thank you ahead of time for what you will do during this season.”