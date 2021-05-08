Watch now: Auburn High baseball clinches semifinals berth with dominant win over Daphne

Auburn doubled its lead in the top of the third, when first baseman Ryan Austin hit a sacrifice fly and catcher Walker Zapp delivered an RBI double off the center-field wall to create a 4-0 contest. The Tigers doubled the lead again in the fourth, when the Trojans pitcher was called for a balk to score one run before second baseman Todd Clay drilled a three-run triple to right field.

The eight-run advantage only made things easier for Fuller, who made short work of the Trojans inning after inning.

Fuller flirted with a no-hitter Saturday thanks to throwing five innings without a hit before the Trojans came through with a seeing-eye infield single to end the bid. The senior admitted after the victory his command wasn't what he hoped it would be though it rarely got him in trouble, as he threw six innings having allowed one hit and only six runners to reach base while striking out seven.

"We knew we had a good team. We were playing good the whole year. We had our backs against the wall after losing the first game [Friday], and we just had to come out and compete," Fuller said. "When they told me I was starting, I was looking forward to coming out here and trying to get us to the Final Four."