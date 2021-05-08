Watch now: Auburn High baseball clinches semifinals berth with dominant win over Daphne

Entering Saturday's Game 3 against Daphne, the Auburn High Tigers knew a fast start would be pivotal to their hopes of extending the season.
It took center fielder Will Turner exactly three pitches to make it happen.
Turner blasted a lead-off home run to right field before shortstop Webb Veronese followed with a solo shot of his own to get the ball rolling for the Tigers' offense. The back-to-back blasts set the tone for Auburn, which racked up 10 hits at the plate while pitcher Brady Fuller threw six innings with only one hit in a dominant 8-0 victory.
As a result of Saturday's victory, the Tigers move on to the Class 7A state semifinals, where they'll face area rival Central-Phenix City on the road next week with a championship series berth on the line.
"I was on deck. I was like, 'Man, I've got to do something special here. This is my last first AB here.' He threw me a curveball and just missed it, and then he threw me an inner-half fastball. I blacked out, and it got out of here," said Turner, who was 2-for-5 with an RBI in the victory. "It was a really special moment. I think the big first inning, me and Webb going back-to-back, that kind of set the tone early. We knew Brady was going to come out and do his job, and we were going to play behind him."
Turner and Veronese's big hits were just the beginning for the Tigers.
Auburn doubled its lead in the top of the third, when first baseman Ryan Austin hit a sacrifice fly and catcher Walker Zapp delivered an RBI double off the center-field wall to create a 4-0 contest. The Tigers doubled the lead again in the fourth, when the Trojans pitcher was called for a balk to score one run before second baseman Todd Clay drilled a three-run triple to right field.
The eight-run advantage only made things easier for Fuller, who made short work of the Trojans inning after inning.
Fuller flirted with a no-hitter Saturday thanks to throwing five innings without a hit before the Trojans came through with a seeing-eye infield single to end the bid. The senior admitted after the victory his command wasn't what he hoped it would be though it rarely got him in trouble, as he threw six innings having allowed one hit and only six runners to reach base while striking out seven.
"We knew we had a good team. We were playing good the whole year. We had our backs against the wall after losing the first game [Friday], and we just had to come out and compete," Fuller said. "When they told me I was starting, I was looking forward to coming out here and trying to get us to the Final Four."
Clay's bases-clearing hit was the beginning of the end of Daphne and the top highlight from a day in which the junior went 1-for-3 with three RBIs and a walk. Austin was 1-for-2 with an RBI, and designated hitter Henry Allen was 2-for-2 with a pair of doubles.
Auburn will now turns its attention back to a Central team that bested them for the Area 4-7A title during the regular season. With a chance to go to Montgomery now on the line, Turner explained the message to his teammates is all about not letting up.
"Just continue to play with intensity, come out every pitch and play hard," Turner said. "Play like it's your last because some of these guys on this team aren't going to get to play after this. The ones who are going to play after high school, we want to make it special for those guys."