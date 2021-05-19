Watch now: Auburn High baseball’s hitters deliver in Game 1 victory over Hoover

MONTGOMERY – With a chance to grab the ever-pivotal Game 1 of the Class 7A championship series, the Auburn High Tigers delivered again and again Wednesday.

Auburn showed no hesitation at the plate against Hoover to open the championship series, as the Tigers racked up seven hits and plated seven runs through the first three innings en route to a 9-2 victory.

The win to open the best-of-three series could prove pivotal for Auburn (35-6), which can capture the fifth state title in program history if it beats the Buccaneers in Game 2 at 10 a.m. in Montgomery’s Riverwalk Stadium. A Game 3 would follow if necessary.

“I think the big hit by Will Turner [in the second inning] got us going there. I think in the first inning we turned a double play, and I think that was a big momentum gain, too,” Auburn coach Matt Cimo said. “I think there’s some little things in there that got us going. We just kind of kept putting more pressure on them and kept getting some runs.

“We did some little things right and took advantage of some big hits and big situations, which got us going.”