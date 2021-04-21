Watch now: Auburn High baseball tops Central, sets up area championship game

Auburn shortstop Webb Veronese walked in the bottom of the first then advanced to second on a wild pitch, which set the stage for first baseman Ryan Austin to bring him home on an RBI double to create a 1-0 score. The Tigers doubled their lead in the second, when second baseman Todd Clay singled just over the glove of the Red Devils’ second baseman to put Central in a 2-0 hole.

The Tigers tacked on two more runs in the third with a fielder’s choice followed by right fielder Brody Fuller’s sacrifice fly to create a 4-0 lead.

With some run support on his side, Tullier went to work and showed little hesitation against a dangerous Central lineup. Tullier faced minimal issues through the first five innings Wednesday, as he only allowed two hits and three base runners while throwing just 60 pitches through that span of time.

Central got on the board in the top of the sixth with first baseman Brody Capps’ RBI single to right field. Veronese then delivered the shot that effectively put the game out of reach in the bottom of the inning.