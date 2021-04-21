Watch now: Auburn High baseball tops Central, sets up area championship game

Entering Wednesday’s game against Central-Phenix City, the Auburn High Tigers knew they needed a victory to have a shot at yet another area title.
Thanks to some timely hits and another strong performance from starting pitcher Jack Tullier, the Tigers are one win away from another regular-season title.
Tullier pitched 6.2 innings with only six hits allowed and two earned runs, and the Auburn offense capitalized on some critical Central walks to take a 7-3 victory.
The home win was a huge one for Auburn, which punched its ticket to the Class 7A state tournament and will face Central at 4:30 p.m. CT Thursday with the area title on the line.
Auburn’s victory meant Smiths Station was eliminated from playoff contention.
“We got big hits at the right time. We put the ball in play at the right time, and things just went our way,” Auburn coach Matt Cimo said.
“We can’t say enough about Jack Tullier because he did what we needed him to do. We needed to beat Smiths Station and he did that, and then he beat Central for us. We can’t ask for anymore from Jack.”
Wednesday’s showdown had the makings of a game where runs would come at a premium, which made Auburn’s early success feel that much bigger.
Auburn shortstop Webb Veronese walked in the bottom of the first then advanced to second on a wild pitch, which set the stage for first baseman Ryan Austin to bring him home on an RBI double to create a 1-0 score. The Tigers doubled their lead in the second, when second baseman Todd Clay singled just over the glove of the Red Devils’ second baseman to put Central in a 2-0 hole.
The Tigers tacked on two more runs in the third with a fielder’s choice followed by right fielder Brody Fuller’s sacrifice fly to create a 4-0 lead.
With some run support on his side, Tullier went to work and showed little hesitation against a dangerous Central lineup. Tullier faced minimal issues through the first five innings Wednesday, as he only allowed two hits and three base runners while throwing just 60 pitches through that span of time.
Central got on the board in the top of the sixth with first baseman Brody Capps’ RBI single to right field. Veronese then delivered the shot that effectively put the game out of reach in the bottom of the inning.
Auburn loaded the bases via three straight walks when Veronese stepped up and tried to keep his at-bat alive with a 1-2 count against him. Veronese cashed in on the next pitch by sending a shot down the right field line that cleared the bases and ended with him standing at third looking at a 7-1 Auburn lead.
“That was a huge momentum boost,” Cimo said. “He was battling — we had some other guys battling — but he was battling and got that ball. It was a bases-clearing triple; couldn’t ask for a bigger hit. I’m so pumped for him because he’s been battling injuries. That was huge for us.”
Veronese ended the afternoon 1-for-1 with three RBIs and three walks.
The Red Devils kept battling despite trailing by six late, and it led to some tense moments late for the Tigers.
Central was down to its last out in the seventh when a walk and a single to right field left two runners on for shortstop Caleb Johnson, who singled just past the Auburn third baseman to bring the runners home and cut the Red Devils’ lead to four.
Central’s late success chased Tullier from the game one out short of a complete game, but relief pitcher Ryan Olson forced a flyout in the next at-bat to seal the win.
The Tigers entered Wednesday’s game understanding two straight losses to the Red Devils would end their season prematurely. Instead, Tullier and company stepped up against Central, and the result is a face-off Thursday that will determine the area champion.
“It’s just like a playoff game. You should be relaxed. It should be a fun game,” Cimo said. “I hope we just go and compete. If we dominate the little things, we’ll win the game.”